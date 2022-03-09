RotoWire Partners
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 9, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Jazz to score the most points on the slate (+950) vs. Trail BlazersDraftKings, 2:42 PM CT

Since the All-Star break, Portland has the league's worst defense, allowing 124.0 points per 100 possessions (excluding garbage time). Getting the Jazz, one of the league's better offenses, to outscore every other team on the slate at nearly 10-to-1 odds feels like solid odds.

Nick Whalen

Denver Nuggets -6.0 at Sacramento Kings (-105) – DraftKings Sportsbook, 12:39 PM CT

Unless the oddsmakers know something we don't know about Nikola Jokic's availability, this is a relatively easy pick for me in light of Domantas Sabonis' one-game suspension. Even with Sabonis playing the majority of Monday's game, the Kings were blown out by the Knicks, and they've already fallen to Denver twice in the last month by a combined 23 points. Denver is playing its third game in four nights, but even with some fatigue factored in, the Nuggets should take care of business against a reduced Kings outfit that will lean on Damian Jones, Chimezie Metu and perhaps even Alex Len to attempt to slow down Jokic.

Joe Bartel

Cade Cunningham over 31.5 points+rebounds+assists (-135) vs. Bulls - 2:04 PM CT

It's not exactly fantastic odds, but the phenom of a rookie has been on a roll of late averaging 20.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the last seven games. More crucially for this argument, he's essentially confirmed his role as the team's de-facto point guard which the Bulls shockingly struggle at defending. PRA bets never seem to be successful for me, but with Cunningham averaging 18.7 field-goal attempts in the aforementioned stretch, I think he'll have enough scoring opportunities to hit the necessary "floor" for his rebounds/assists to carry him over the edge.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks
NBA Podcast: Nets-Sixers Showdown, Jokic vs. Embiid, Confidence in Suns + New Low for the Lakers?
NBA Podcast: Nets-Sixers Showdown, Jokic vs. Embiid, Confidence in Suns + New Low for the Lakers?
Around the Association: Breaking Down a Wild, 12-Game Night
Around the Association: Breaking Down a Wild, 12-Game Night
DraftKings Video: Breaking Down Thursday's Two-Game Slate
DraftKings Video: Breaking Down Thursday's Two-Game Slate
NBA Mailbag: Analyzing Late-Season Roster Decisions
NBA Mailbag: Analyzing Late-Season Roster Decisions
DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet