DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at PHI (-4.5), O/U: 234.5

GSW (-1.5) at DEN, O/U: 228

The Nuggets are on the second night of a back-to-back, and the Warriors' backcourt should have a significant advantage, especially if Will Barton (questionable) remains sidelined.

The Nets-Sixers features major star power and should be a competitive matchup that keeps both sides engaged for the full 48 minutes. Bruce Brown and Seth Curry stand out as good value options.

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

James Johnson and Nicolas Claxton will get extra minutes.

PHI - Danny Green (finger): OUT

Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are in line for additional playing time.

GSW - Andre Iguodala (back), Gary Payton (knee), Otto Porter (illness): Questionable

Draymond Green (back): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga would be up for a boost in the frontcourt. Moses Moody is up for another start with Payton out.

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (knee), Will Barton (ankle), Bones Hyland (knee), Jeff Green (personal): Questionable

Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers will get more action if Barton and/or Hyland are out. JaMychal Green will have to step up without Jeff Green and/or Nnaji

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($9,800)

Curry has the upper hand against the Nuggets' backcourt. He is averaging 26.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 50 DK points three times over that span.

James Harden ($10,400)

Harden has an advantage in his matchup as the Nets do not have any defensive stoppers in the backcourt. Harden is averaging 24.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists and 1.2 steals over five games since joining the Sixers.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant ($10,300)

Durant has to come up big to help his squad keep up against the 76ers. He has an advantage matched up against Tobias Harris, who will have a tough time containing him, especially on the perimeter. Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over three games since returning from injury.

Tobias Harris ($6,300)

Harris has a tough matchup against Durant, but he has the advantage of playing alongside two superstars that will draw most of the attention from the opposing defense. Harris is averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, including one game where he logged 43.8 DK points.

Joel Embiid ($10,800)

Embiid continues his stellar play, averaging 31.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including one game where he generated 83.0 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Kyrie Irving ($9,900)

Irving dropped 50 points on 15-of-19 shooting in the Nets' last game, and he will surely be looking to keep it rolling against James Harden and the 76ers. Irving is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals through 17 games this season, and he has exceeded 48 DK points in four of his last five games.

Value Picks

DeMarcus Cousins ($4,900)

Cousins has a chance at extended playing time if Jeff Green (questionable) is out, and he has an advantage against the Warriors who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Georges Niang ($3,300)

Niang continues to be a solid contributor off the bench for the Sixers, averaging 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the last five games.

Moses Moody ($3,500)

Moody is up for a third consecutive start as Gary Payton remains out. Moody topped 25 DK points in each of the last two games, including one where he scored 30 points on 10-of-23 shooting.

Seth Curry ($4,700)

Curry is averaging 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists since joining the Nets. He will have to come up big against his former team in what will be a tough matchup.

Monte Morris ($4,700)

Morris tallied 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in his last game and continues to play a major role for the Nuggets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.