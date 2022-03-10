NBA Mailbag: Analyzing Late-Season Roster Decisions

Some of the top names on the waiver wire in my league are Trendon Watford ,

While it's risky keeping Edwards down the stretch, I can't trade him for just Hart. Hart was more productive when he first joined the Trail Blazers, but with the team getting blown out on a nightly basis the last couple of weeks, his playing time has waned significantly. He's only averaged 27 minutes over his last five games, producing 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Edwards may miss a few more games down the stretch, but I wouldn't punt on his upside.

Edwards has been dealing with left knee tendinitis that forced him to miss four straight games. He was able to make his return Wednesday, recording 16 points, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes versus the Thunder.

Edwards knee issue is key here because, normally, there is no way that you'd make this trade. He has been a dominant force, averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers per game. While his 43.3 percent shooting from the field still isn't great, it's an improvement over him shooting 41.7 percent during his rookie campaign.

The fantasy playoffs are underway in many leagues, so every move that managers make right now is put under a microscope. Let's try to help with some of those decisions by answering this week's mailbag column submissions.

The fantasy playoffs are underway in many leagues, so every move that managers make right now is put under a microscope. Let's try to help with some of those decisions by answering this week's mailbag column submissions.

Would you trade Anthony Edwards for Josh Hart, given Edwards' knee issues? - @chetmanly22

Edwards knee issue is key here because, normally, there is no way that you'd make this trade. He has been a dominant force, averaging 21.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers per game. While his 43.3 percent shooting from the field still isn't great, it's an improvement over him shooting 41.7 percent during his rookie campaign.

Edwards has been dealing with left knee tendinitis that forced him to miss four straight games. He was able to make his return Wednesday, recording 16 points, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes versus the Thunder.

While it's risky keeping Edwards down the stretch, I can't trade him for just Hart. Hart was more productive when he first joined the Trail Blazers, but with the team getting blown out on a nightly basis the last couple of weeks, his playing time has waned significantly. He's only averaged 27 minutes over his last five games, producing 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Edwards may miss a few more games down the stretch, but I wouldn't punt on his upside.

Some of the top names on the waiver wire in my league are Trendon Watford, Kelly Olynyk and Brandon Williams. Would you drop DeMarcus Cousins or Malik Monk for any of them? @WESYAP

Let's start out by discussing the prospects of dropping Cousins and/or Monk. Cousins has played surprisingly well in a backup role for the Nuggets, putting up 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 three-pointers over the last 10 games. That's despite him logging just 15 minutes per game during that stretch. He's not a must-roster, but if you need rebounds, he does provide value.

Monk is a more appealing fantasy option than Cousins because he carries a much more significant role for the Lakers. Over their last 15 games, he's averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. Anthony Davis (foot) is likely at least a couple of weeks away from making his return, so Monk could be locked into an expanded role throughout the fantasy playoffs. At this point, it's probably wise to hold onto him, especially over the inexperienced Williams.

The Nuggets will play four games each in Weeks 22 and 24, which helps makes a case for hanging onto Cousins. The injury to Isaiah Stewart (knee) might seem like a potential windfall for Olynyk, but I think Marvin Bagley III will actually be the biggest beneficiary there. He got the start Wednesday night in Stewart's place.

It comes down to Cousins or Watford for me, and I'll give the slightest of edges to Watford. He's provided 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last three games, and the Blazers finish the season with four consecutive four-game weeks.

I dropped Andre Drummond for Marvin Bagley III. I know LaMarcus Aldridge is out, but Drummond is only good for rebounds and FG% with the way the Nets play. What are your thoughts? - @ShawnJMcFarland

Drummond and Bagley are both in line for expanded roles because of injuries. Aldridge (hip) did not play Tuesday against the Hornets, which helped Drummond record 20 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 24 minutes. Aldridge is also expected to sit out at least one more game.

For Bagley, the Pistons could lean on him more with Isaiah Stewart (knee) expected to miss the next week. Across two games since Stewart suffered the injury, Bagley averaged 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds.

I'd argue with the premise that Drummond is only good for rebounds and field-goal percentage since he is averaging 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over just 19 minutes per game this season. However, his upside is definitely limited, especially if Aldridge doesn't miss more than just one more game. Given that Bagley has a clearer path to more playing time, I'm ok with dropping Drummond for him.

With LaMarcus Aldridge out, can Nicolas Claxton crack 25 minutes per game? - @Vyasan17

When Aldridge was out Tuesday, Claxton played 20 minutes off the bench. He was quiet, though, recording four points and two rebounds. As promising a young player as Claxton is, being on a Nets team that is all about winning a championship now is not the best way for him to showcase his talents.

Even when Aldridge is out, I don't expect him to have a significant role since the veteran Drummond is in the picture. When Aldridge does return, Claxton will have an even more difficult time making his way onto the floor. Unless you're in a very deep league, he shouldn't be rostered in fantasy.