NBA Podcast: Nets-Sixers Showdown, Jokic vs. Embiid, Confidence in Suns + New Low for the Lakers?

NEWS:
- Brandon Ingram out 7-10 days
- Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball all getting closer
- Isaiah Stewart sidelined at least a week
- Malcolm Brogdon out 2 games with concussion
- James Wiseman will play in G League games Thursday + Sunday
- OKC rules Dort, others out for season
OTHER TOPICS:
- Nets-Sixers predictions
- Realistically, what kind of environment are we expecting?
- Does Simmons get a tribute video?
- Arguments for Jokic and Embiid for MVP
- Is Giannis out of the race?
- Has it just been decided that Monty Williams is Coach of the Year?
- Taylor Jenkins is +650
- Rudy Gobert backing his way into another DPOY?
- How confident are you in the Suns?
- How many times out of 100 do they make the Finals?
- New low for the Lakers last night in Houston?
- Cavs have lost 6 out of 9 — are they officially the team to target for a Round 1 matchup?
- This is an all-time tank job by the Trail Blazers.