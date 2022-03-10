RotoWire Partners
NBA Podcast: Nets-Sixers Showdown, Jokic vs. Embiid, Confidence in Suns + New Low for the Lakers?

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 10, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

NEWS:

OTHER TOPICS:

  • Nets-Sixers predictions
    • Realistically, what kind of environment are we expecting?
    • Does Simmons get a tribute video?
  • Arguments for Jokic and Embiid for MVP
    • Is Giannis out of the race?
  • Has it just been decided that Monty Williams is Coach of the Year?
    • Taylor Jenkins is +650
  • Rudy Gobert backing his way into another DPOY?
  • How confident are you in the Suns?
    • How many times out of 100 do they make the Finals?
  • New low for the Lakers last night in Houston?
  • Cavs have lost 6 out of 9 — are they officially the team to target for a Round 1 matchup?
  • This is an all-time tank job by the Trail Blazers.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
