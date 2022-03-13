FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a compact five-game slate Sunday night, one that sees multiple non-contenders with porous defenses taking the floor. The potential for some fruitful DFS performances in those matchups could be tempered by the fact they could develop into particularly lopsided scenarios.

Slate Overview

Philadelphia 76ers (-13) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 223.0 points)

Memphis Grizzlies (-13) at Oklahoma City Thunder (O/U: 230.0 points)

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans (-5.5) (O/U: )

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks (-11) (O/U: 236.5 points)

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (-8.5) (O/U:)

There are unsurprisingly three games with double-digit spreads given that the Magic, Thunder and Pacers are on the docket. Another one of the NBA's worst defensive teams - the Rockets - are also in action, but the spread against the Pelicans is actually Sunday's smallest due to many key injuries for New Orleans.

The Lakers could potentially have to face the Suns without LeBron James (knee), which would very likely make that game the fourth with a double-digit line if his absence were confirmed at some point. The best DFS environment could well be found in the Pacers-Hawks clash, especially with the first two meetings this season finishing with totals of 225 and 245 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following is a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

LeBron James, LAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If James were to sit, Carmelo Anthony and Stanley Johnson could log significant minutes at power forward while Russell Westbrook would be in line for a usage bump.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (hamstring): OUT

In Ingram's fourth consecutive absence, Naji Marshall could draw another start while the remaining members of the starting five should see plenty of usage with CJ McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) also out.

CJ McCollum, NOP (COVID-19 protocols): OUT

In McCollum's absence, Devonte' Graham and Jose Alvarado could see plenty of minutes at point guard.

John Collins, ATL (finger/foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Collins can't go, Danilo Gallinari would likely draw a start at power forward.

Malcolm Brogdon, IND (concussion): OUT

With Brogdon's still out, Tyrese Haliburton is likely to draw another start at point guard and Chris Duarte should log plenty of minutes at the two-guard.

Other notable injuries:

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): OUT

Chris Paul, PHO (thumb): OUT

Josh Giddey, OKC (hip): OUT

Myles Turner, IND (foot): OUT

Dillon Brooks, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jalen Suggs, ORL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Zion Williamson, NOP (foot): OUT

Malik Monk, LAL (shoulder): PROBABLE

Cameron Johnson, PHO (quadriceps): OUT

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries on Sunday's slate – LeBron James ($10,900), Joel Embiid ($10,700), Devin Booker ($10,400), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,300), Ja Morant ($10,200) and James Harden ($10,200).

If LeBron does manage to play through his knee injury, he'll look to extend his streak of scoring at least 67 FD points to four against a Suns team he produced 49.4 against the last time he faced them.

Embiid draws an excellent matchup against a Magic squad allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency to centers (33.1 percent) and that he scored 77.4 FD against on Jan. 19.

Booker has posted 56.1 and 39.1 FD in his first two games back from COVID-19 protocols, with 43.3 against the Lakers the last time he faced them.

Gilgeous-Alexander dipped to 21.6 FD in his most recent game versus the Timberwolves, but he'd posted 68.4 and 70.6 in the two previous outings.

Morant has exploded for 52.8 and 60.8 FD over his last two appearances, but his Grizzlies are tied for the biggest favorite of the night and that could lead to a blowout scenario where Morant's minutes are limited.

Harden logged a quiet effort in the blowout loss to the Nets with 27.7 FD, but he'll have a chance to rebound against a Magic team ranked in the bottom-10 in offensive efficiency surrendered to two-guards and allowing Eastern Conference-high 37.2 percent three-point shooting on his home floor.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,900)

Young has produced 51.1 and 48.5 FD across his last two games and put up 49.7 on the Pacers during his most recent matchup with Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($8,900)

Haliburton just dropped 41.4 FD against the Spurs on Saturday, his 10th time in the last 11 games he's eclipsed 40.

Cameron Payne, PHO ($6,500)

Payne has been excellent as Chris Paul's (thumb) fill-in by averaging 38.3 FD on the strength of 16.3 points, 9.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per 31.7 minutes over six starts.

Key Values

Tobias Harris, PHI at ORL ($5,900)

Harris' production has lagged since James Harden made his team debut, but his salary has dropped accordingly. An opportunity to face his old Magic squad in what is also a very favorable positional matchup certainly seems like a good opportunity to roll him out as a value play in tournaments. Orlando is allowing the 10th-highest offensive efficiency to power forwards (26.8 percent) and is also giving up the second-most FD points per game to fours (49.4) while Harris is already averaging 36.3 FD in his first two meetings with Orlando this season.

Devonte' Graham, NOP vs. HOU ($5,700)

Graham should draw another start at point guard Sunday with CJ McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) already ruled out, giving him an opportunity to build on an encouraging performance Friday where he put in an efficient shooting effort by draining half of his 14 attempts against the Hornets en route to 39.3 FD. He's now scored at least 20 FD in three straight, and the Rockets come in allowing the highest offensive efficiency to point guards (28.2 percent) and an NBA-high 50.6 FD points per game to ones.

Jaxson Hayes, NOP vs. HOU ($4,200)

Hayes makes for an intriguing discounted tournament option against the Rockets considering they've also allowed the most FD points per game to power forwards (51.9). The young big just snapped out of a multi-game funk by registering 25 FD versus the Hornets on Friday while posting 22.1 to 28.8 FD in six straight outings before his recent four-game slide. Hayes already has tallies of 30.9 and 41.4 FD in two prior battles against the Rockets to further his already strong case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trey Murphy, NOP vs. HOU ($4,000); Naji Marshall, NOP vs. HOU ($3,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.