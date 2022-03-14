Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

76ers to win (-140) vs. Nuggets – PointsBet, 3:56 PM CT

Despite a near loss yesterday to the Magic in overtime, I still think the 76ers will come out on top on the second night of a back-to-back. Denver has played about as well as Philly all season, but I think Jokic will struggle against Embiid, and if Jokic has a below-average game, it'll be tough for the Nuggets to win. And despite looking poor against Brooklyn and Orlando, Philly's lineups with Embiid and Harden are still dominant, coming in at +15.5 points per 100 possessions.

Nick Whalen

Toronto Raptors -5.5 (-110) at LA Lakers – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

This is much more of a bet against the Lakers than it is a ringing endorsement of the Raptors. Toronto could be without Fred VanVleet, but LeBron James is also questionable for the Lakers, who come in on the second night of a back-to-back after getting smacked by Phoenix last night. That game felt like yet another low in a season full of lows for LA, which has now gone 28 straight games without back-to-back wins. The Raptors aren't the Suns, but they're plenty capable of winning handily – whether James plays or not.