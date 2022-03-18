RotoWire Partners
WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Pick

Alex Barutha 
March 18, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton over 25.5 points + assists (-122) at Rockets11:36 AM CT

I'll keep hammering the Haliburton overs until I consistently get burned. He played poorly in the Pacers' blowout loss to the Grizzlies, who have two strong wing defenders in Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks. Houston doesn't have that kind of personnel, and this game also has an excellent over/under (244). Even with two subpar games recently, he's still averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 assists in 37.1 minutes per game this month.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms.
