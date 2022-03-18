WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Pick

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Tyrese Haliburton over 25.5 points + assists (-122) at Rockets – 11:36 AM CT

I'll keep hammering the Haliburton overs until I consistently get burned. He played poorly in the Pacers' blowout loss to the Grizzlies, who have two strong wing defenders in Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks. Houston doesn't have that kind of personnel, and this game also has an excellent over/under (244). Even with two subpar games recently, he's still averaging 16.7 points and 8.7 assists in 37.1 minutes per game this month.