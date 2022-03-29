Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA doesn't bring a ton of action to the table Tuesday with just five games on the schedule.

One of the matchups has significant playoff implications, though, with the 76ers hosting the Bucks. They enter with identical 46-28 records, and either could finish anywhere from first to fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Nets, who are likely destined for the play-in tournament, will try to move up from the ninth spot in what should be an easy matchup for them against the rebuilding Pistons.

The Bulls, who are trying to avoid falling to the play-in tournament, will also be in action when they take on the Wizards in Washington.

Let's discuss some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Cade Cunningham, DET at BKN ($33): The Pistons have ruled out Jerami Grant (calf) for the rest of the season, which should open up added shot attempts for Cunningham. The rookie has already been excellent lately, scoring at least 33.5 Yahoo points in 11 of his last 12 games. While this game has significant blowout potential, Cunningham should play plenty of minutes, regardless of the score.

Malik Monk, LAL at DAL ($18): The Lakers are in danger of missing the play-in tournament and will be facing an uphill battle Tuesday with LeBron James (ankle) listed as doubtful. Monk has already been one of their better secondary scoring options, averaging 15.5 points and 2.4 three-pointers over the last 14 games. With the potential for even more shot attempts in this matchup, he's appealing at such a reasonable salary.

Guard to Avoid

Reggie Jackson, LAC vs. UTA ($23): The Clippers are fading down the stretch, and Jackson's struggles could be one of the main reasons why. While he's been one of their better players this season, he's shot just 36.5 percent from the field over his last nine games. The team has also said they are going to cap his playing time at 32 minutes until the playoffs begin, which further limits his upside.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at PHI ($57): Antetokounmpo finds himself on the injury report, but he's probable with a knee issue, so look for him to take the floor, especially given the seeding implications of this game. The last time these two teams squared off, Giannis scored 32 points and fell one assist shy of a triple-double. Given his extremely high ceiling, it might not be a bad idea to build your entire entry around him.

Corey Kispert, WAS vs. CHI ($11): The Bulls' defensive woes continue, dropping them to the 10th-worst defensive rating for the season. If you want to try and exploit their deficiencies, while also saving some of your budget, Kispert should be on your radar. He's moved into an expanded role as the season comes to a close, which has helped him score at least 20.9 Yahoo points in four of his last six games.

Forward to Avoid

Kevin Durant, BKN vs. DET ($52): Durant doesn't have a bad matchup against the Pistons, but the potential for a lopsided score is concerning. If that comes to fruition, Durant could spend a considerable amount of time on the bench in the second half. The Bucks figure to have a closer game against the Sixers, so if you're looking for a top-tier forward, Giannis is probably the safer option.

CENTERS

Marvin Bagley III, DET at BKN ($21): Bagley may be reviving his career with the Pistons. Across his last 12 games, he's provided 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals, while shooting 56.1 percent from the field. He averaged 30 minutes per game during that span, and should continue to play a lot with Grant sidelined.

Brook Lopez, MIL at PHI ($10): Lopez is starting to round into form after missing most of the season with a back injury. Across four games since returning to the starting lineup, he's scored at least 24.2 Yahoo points three times. At the minimum salary, he could be worth the risk, especially if you're looking to balance out your budget after adding Giannis to your entry.

Center to Avoid

Bobby Portis, MIL at PHI ($21): Portis stepped up in a big way when Lopez went down, proving that he is one of the more valuable backup big men in the league. However, with Lopez starting again, Portis didn't score more than 23.9 Yahoo points in any of the last three games. His salary is falling, but it's still too high, given his new role.

