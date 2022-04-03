FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We've got a busy day in the NBA on Sunday. Even though the first four games of the day aren't on the FanDuel main slate, we've still got eight to work with in the evening. Two of them carry no postseason implications, but the rest shape up as mostly competitive and features plenty of clubs still looking to finalize their seeding.

Slate Overview

Philadelphia 76ers (-4.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (O/U: 224.0 points)

New York Knicks (-4.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 215.5 points)

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (-14.5) (O/U: 230.5 points)

Phoenix Suns (-14.5) at Oklahoma City Thunder (O/U: 225.0 points)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-12.5) at Houston Rockets (O/U: 243.0 points)

Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors (-4) (O/U: 212.5 points)

Golden State Warriors (-6.5) at Sacramento Kings (O/U: TBD)

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers (-2.5) (O/U: 223.0 points)

It will likely be important to be selective when it comes to which games to target Sunday evening, as a couple of the matchups could turn out to be mostly DFS dead zones. The Knicks-Magic could certainly qualify as one that might be avoided except for one or two one-off players, while the Blazers-Spurs may turn particularly one-sided in San Antonio's favor as the spread indicates.

Conversely, the 76ers-Cavaliers, Heat-Raptors and Pelicans-Clippers may produce multiple superior individual performances apiece given the incentive for each team. The Timberwolves are a heavy favorite over the Rockets but are facing a completely inept defense, while the Warriors are in an interesting spot with a favorable defensive matchup against the Kings but are coming off an emotional and hard-fought win against the Jazz on Saturday that clinched their playoff spot.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Dejounte Murray, SAN (illness): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray is unable to suit up, Tre Jones would likely draw the start at point guard and the remainder of the first unit would see elevated usage.

Devin Booker, PHO (rest): OUT

Without Booker, Landry Shamet could see a start at shooting guard while Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges could see big boosts in usage.

Julius Randle, NYK (quadriceps): OUT

In Randle's absence, Obi Toppin should start at power forward.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC (hand): OUT

With Fox out, Davion Mitchell should handle another start at point guard.

Wendell Carter, ORL (wrist): OUT

In Carter's absence, Chuma Okeke should be in line for a start at power forward.

Evan Mobley, CLE (ankle): DOUBTFUL

Should Mobley be ruled out, Moses Brown should receive another start at center.

Deandre Ayton, PHO (rest): OUT

With Ayton resting, JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo are in line to handle center duties.

Other notable injuries:

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (knee): OUT

Stephen Curry, GSW (foot): OUT

Jarrett Allen, CLE (finger): OUT

Franz Wagner, ORL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Cole Anthony, ORL (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Zion Williamson, NOP (foot): OUT

Josh Hart, POR (knee): OUT

Christian Wood, HOU (hamstring): OUT

Tre Mann, OKC (hamstring): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (foot): OUT

Trendon Watford, POR (leg): OUT

Elite Players

We have two healthy players with five-figure salaries on Sunday's slate – Joel Embiid ($11,200) and Dejounte Murray ($10,300).

Embiid has posted over 50 FD points in four straight and dropped 59.9 in his most recent game against the Cavaliers.

If Murray is able to play through his illness, he'll look to add to a stretch where he's scored between 46.7 to 64.9 FD from four consecutive outings.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paul George, LAC ($9,900)

George scored 58.4 and 38.3 FD in his first two games back and will be in what should be a very DFS-friendly environment against the Pelicans.

James Harden, PHI ($9,800)

Harden endured a rough shooting day Saturday, but still provided 39.1 FD points and should once again be popular based on upside.

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($8,700)

Towns is in a potential blowout scenario, but his matchup against the short-handed and likely disinterested Rockets frontcourt is an excellent one. He's also posted 55 and 64.8 FD points in two matchups against Houston.

Jordan Poole, GSW ($8,200)

Poole should be in plenty of lineups after yet another impressive showing Saturday against the Jazz when he racked up 45.2 FD.

Chris Paul, PHO ($8,000)

Paul should be even more popular than usual because of the absences of Booker and Ayton.

Key Values

Klay Thompson, GSW at SAC ($6,800)

Be on the lookout for any news of Thompson potentially being rested on the second night of a back-to-back set, and pivot to one of several suggestions in the "Also Consider" section below if necessary. However, if available to suit up, he makes for an intriguing play at his salary against a Kings team allowing the second-highest three-point percentage (36.9). Sacramento is also giving up a Western Conference-high 24.3 percent offensive efficiency to two-guards and the most FD points per game to the position in the last 15 (48.8). Thompson has also posted 35 to 50.9 FD in three of the last four games, representing excellent returns on current salary.

D'Angelo Russell, MIN at HOU ($5,300)

It's certainly eye-catching to see Russell at this valuation, especially considering he's averaging 33.9 FD points per game on the season. He also recorded 33.6 FD on Friday versus the Nuggets and is averaging 30.8 FD points in 18 post-All-Star-break appearances. The sharpshooting two-guard has also registered 39.1 and 45 FD in two previous meetings with Houston, while the Rockets come in allowing the fifth-highest offensive efficiency to shooting guards (23.1 percent) and the sixth-most FD points per game to the position (42.3).

Obi Toppin, NYK at ORL ($4,400)

Toppin posted 32.8 FD points over 30 minutes against the Cavaliers on Saturday while starting at power forward. And with Julius Randle (quadriceps) out again Sunday, Toppin should once again run with the first unit. The second-year wing had averaged 26.9 FD points in five of the six games prior to Saturday, a span where he shot a blistering 64.4 percent, including 41.2 percent from three-point range. The Magic make for excellent targets as well allowing the ninth-highest offensive efficiency to power forwards (26.9 percent) and the fourth-most FD points per game to the position (48.9).

ALSO CONSIDER: Mikal Bridges, PHO at OKC ($5,800); Jaylen Hoard, OKC vs. PHO ($5,000); Lindy Waters, OKC vs. PHO ($5,000); JaVale McGee, PHO at OKC ($3,600)

