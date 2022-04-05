Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a night with no games Monday, the NBA roars back with 12 games on the schedule Tuesday. One of the more exciting games figures to be the matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, who are both battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers are trying to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, but they'll be facing a tall order when they travel to Phoenix to play the Suns. The Spurs, who are battling with the Lakers for one of the final play-in spots in the West, won't have the easiest of opponents, either, when they take on the Nuggets.

There are plenty of DFS options to wade through, so let's highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Tyrese Haliburton, IND vs. PHI ($37): The Pacers have been playing shorthanded lately, which has left Haliburton with a ton of minutes. He's capitalized by scoring at least 41.2 Yahoo points in four straight games. With the potential that Malcolm Brogdon (back) doesn't play again over the course of the final week of the season, Haliburton should remain busy.

Theo Maledon, OKC vs. POR ($23): The Thunder have taken their tanking efforts to another level. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and Josh Giddey (hip) have already been ruled out for the season, and Tre Mann (hamstring) is set to miss his fifth straight games. Maledon has scored at least 33.8 Yahoo points in three of the four games than Mann has missed, which included when he scored 40.5 Yahoo points against these same Trail Blazers.

Guard to Avoid

Terry Rozier, CHA at MIA ($27): While he's not exactly known for his efficiency, Rozier has been ice-cold down the stretch, shooting 36.8 percent from the field over his last six games. That left him with mediocre averages of 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Facing a Heat team that has the fourth-best defensive rating in the league might not help him break out of his slump.

FORWARDS

Kevin Durant, BKN vs. HOU ($54): Durant demolished the Hawks on Saturday, scoring 55 points over 42 minutes. He shot 19-for-28 from the field, including 8-for-19 from behind the arc. He's averaged 35.3 points and shot 55.1 percent from the field over his last eight games, and he could destroy a Rockets team that has the second-worst defensive rating.

Keon Johnson, POR at OKC ($12): The Trail Blazers are right up there with the Thunder in terms of their tanking efforts. The good news is that their short rotations can make for viable options for DFS. Johnson has been one of the few players who takes the floor in a nightly basis, and he's turned that into at least 27.6 Yahoo points in three of his last four games. His best effort came against these same Thunder when he scored 35.0 Yahoo points just over a week ago.

Forward to Avoid

Gordon Hayward, CHA at MIA ($19): After missing nearly a month with an ankle injury, Hayward made his return Saturday against the 76ers. He came off the bench, logging 17 minutes in the lopsided loss. The Hornets are just trying to get him ready for the play-in tournament, so expect them to continue to ease him back into action.

CENTERS

Drew Eubanks, POR at OKC ($24): For those who play in season-long fantasy leagues, Eubanks has been one of the best waiver wire adds down the stretch. In fact, he might even have been a league-winner in some leagues. Over the last 13 games, he's averaged 16.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The Thunder have allowed the second-most rebounds per game in the league, so it should come as no surprise that Eubanks recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds, thee assists, three steals and two blocks the last time these two teams met.

Olivier Sarr, OKC vs. POR ($12): Sarr has been one player the Thunder have turned to for added playing time, leaving him to log at least 22 minutes in four straight games. He responded by scoring at least 22.0 Yahoo points each time. If you want to spend up at other positions, Sarr is at least someone to consider at the center spot in tournament play.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, SA at DEN ($25): Poeltl has had a great season for the Spurs, providing 13.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. The problem is, this is a tough matchup for him given that the Nuggets have allowed the fewest rebounds per game in the league. If you're hunting for a center in this salary range, Eubanks might be the better option.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.