Alex Barutha

Joel Embiid over 47.5 points + rebounds + assists (-130) at Raptors – DraftKings, 2:04 PM CT

I think Embiid is going to continue pushing for MVP, and the Raptors don't have the size in the frontcourt to slow him down. Double-teams may be necessary, which is why I'm roping in assists as well as points and rebounds. Over the past 10 games, he's averaged 33.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.