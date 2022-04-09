Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

If you're looking for one of the wildest slates of the season, you've got it here! It's the day before the regular-season finale, and it has us with some slim pickings! We only have four games, with two of them being played during the day. We're going to go ahead and focus on all of the games because a two-game slate just isn't enough with so many question marks out there. There's still plenty to discuss and money to be made, so let's get into it!

Guards

Jordan Poole, GSW at SAS ($35)

The Stephen Curry injury was obviously a catastrophe for the Warriors, but it's allowed this guy to become a stud. Poole has become the starting point guard in Golden State, scoring at least 31 Yahoo points in 18 straight games. He's also providing a 40-point average in that span, attempting nearly 20 shots a game across 35 minutes a night. That means he's essentially playing the Chef Curry role, and we're getting him $10 cheaper than the MVP. Facing San Antonio is sensational, too, with the Spurs sitting fourth in pace and 23rd in total defense. In his last two meetings with San Antonio, Poole scored 88.2 combined Yahoo points!

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. NOP ($18)

Jones is another point guard stepping up for an injured stud. That happens to be Ja Morant, with Jones starting 23 games for the injured PG. He's scored at least 21 Yahoo points in 20 of those 23 games, generating a 30-point average in those outings. That's all you can ask for from a player in this price range, especially since he has at least 35 fantasy points in three of his last five outings. Not to mention, New Orleans ranks 17th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. IND ($20)

Maxey has been excellent at times this season, but the trade for James Harden has killed his value. He's actually scored 31 or fewer fantasy points in 13 of his last 17 games, dropping 17 or fewer in five of those. That's alarming with his usage rate dropping below 20 percent, seeing his shot attempts and ball-handling diminish in that span. The worst part of this is the blowout potential in this matchup because it's very possible that none of these Sixers starters will step on the floor in the fourth quarter. That'd be OK for usage hogs like Harden and Embiid, but it's horrifying since Maxey has only provided value through volume.

Forwards

Paul George, LAC vs. SAC ($40)

It's been a long road back from injury for PG13, but this is his show now with Kawhi Leonard out of the picture. George is one of the league leaders with a 36 percent usage rate with Kawhi off the floor, averaging 45 Yahoo points per game this season. His floor is equally as impressive, scoring at least 30 fantasy points in every game this year. Squaring off with Sacramento is the best part of this, though, with the Kings ranked 29th in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Jalen Smith, IND at PHI ($20)

The Pacers season has been a complete disaster but acquiring Smith at the trade deadline was a sneaky move. He's been asked to do a ton because Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon and Goga Bitadze are all out of the picture. That leaves Smith as one of the only big men left, scoring at least 25 Yahoo points in 14 of his last 18 games. He's also seen his minutes on the uptick, making him a good bet for 30-35 here to oppose a guy like Embiid. That was the case on Tuesday, with Jalen dropping 38.4 Yahoo points across 30 minutes in this same matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. IND ($22)

It's been an uphill battle for Toby ever since Harden entered the void. He's scored 23 or fewer fantasy points in 12 of his last 24 games, surpassing 37 Yahoo points just three times in that span. That's a scary floor and an even more frightening upside, but it's no surprise with Joel Embiid and Harden swallowing up all of the usage on the offensive end of the floor. The blowout potential is concerning, too, with Philadelphia entering this matchup as a 15-point favorite.

Center

Joel Embiid, PHI vs. IND ($57)

This play doesn't need much explanation. Embiid is one of the frontrunners for MVP, leading this slate with 55 Yahoo points per game. That alone makes him tough to fade on a four-game card, with Joel scoring at least 38 fantasy points in 64 of 67 games this year. That's an absurd floor, which is scary since he's got at least 51 fantasy points in seven straight outings. Indiana is an incredible matchup, too, with the Pacers ranked 25th in points allowed and 28th in defensive efficiency. They actually have the worst defensive rating over the last month, and that was on full display when Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds against them earlier in the week. We did mention the blowout potential, but we wouldn't be shocked if Embiid finished with 50 Yahoo points in just three quarters of action.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, SAS vs. GSW ($25)

Using centers against Golden State is a bad idea. They play a ton of small-ball and have held opposing centers to the third-fewest fantasy points in the NBA. That's scary for a traditional center like Poeltl, averaging 23 minutes a night in their first three matchups. Averaging 6.7 points and 9.3 rebounds will do that, which is not good enough for such an expensive player. His recent form is the nail in the coffin, scoring 27 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games.

UPDATE: Poeltl has been ruled out for this game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.