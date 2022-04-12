DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Play-In Tournament Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at BKN (-8.5), O/U: 228.5

LAC at MIN (-3), O/U: 230.5

The Nets won their season series 3-1 against the Cavaliers, with wins in their final two meetings.

The Clippers won the season series 3-1 against the Timberwolves with wins in their last three meetings, including the last two in Minnesota.

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are expected to start in the frontcourt. Kevin Love could also see added responsibility.

BKN - Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Patty Mills and Goran Dragic are up for more responsibility off the bench.

LAC - Luke Kennard (hamstring): Questionable

Terance Mann is in line for more opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland ($9,600)

Garland averaged 23.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games. He averaged 25.3 points and 8.0 assists through three games against the Nets this season and has proven that he can step up to steal the show.

Paul George ($9,900)

In his first action since late December, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.8 steals, playing in five of the Clippers' last seven games. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who gave up an average of 113.3 points per game during the regular season, which was seventh most in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant ($12,000)

Durant has a favorable matchup against the Cavs' forwards. He averaged 28.7 points on 51 percent shooting through three games against them this season, and he averaged 32.2 points over the last five games, surpassing 70 DK points twice in that span.

Kevin Love ($6,000)

Love averaged 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds through four games against the Nets this season. He closed the season playing at a high level, averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last five games, with 55 DK points in the final game. The Cavs remain without Jarrett Allen, and will need the veteran to step up.

Andre Drummond ($6,500)

Drummond averaged 12.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games of the season, including one outing in which he logged 52 DK points. He had a solid showing in one game against the Cavs this season, with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving ($10,700)

Irving ended the season on a hot streak, averaging 30.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, topping 50 DK points three times. He averaged 22.5 points and 8.5 assists in two games against the Cavs, and he will be looking to come up big in a must-win game against his former team.

Value Picks

Nicolas Batum ($4,300)

Batum missed the Clippers' last game of the season, but he is expected to be ready for action. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 games, including one game in which he logged 38.3 DK points.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($3,900)

Vanderbilt was a solid contributor all season for the Timberwolves. He averaged 6.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including eight games in which he passed 15 DK points.

Seth Curry ($4,400)

Curry missed the Nets' last game, but he is listed as probable for action. He averaged 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last five games, and exceeded 18 DK points in each outing.

Norman Powell ($5,400)

Powell missed just over a month of action towards the end of the season, but he made it back for two of the Clippers' last three games, topping 27 DK points on both occasions.

Patrick Beverley ($5,200)

Beverley averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games, going over 30 DK points three times. He averaged 7.8 points and 6.3 assists through four games against the Clippers this season.

