RotoWire Partners
Handicapping the NBA: Tuesday Picks

Handicapping the NBA: Tuesday Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
April 12, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Andre Drummond over 11.5 rebounds (-110) vs. CavaliersFanDuel, 12:54 PM CT

Despite Cleveland's size, even without Jarrett Allen, they are a poor rebounding team. With Garland and Mobley on the court (and Allen off), the Cavs' offensive rebounding is in the 49th percentile, and their defensive rebounding is in just the 34th percentile. I expect Brooklyn to use Drummond as much as possible, and when motivated, he's one of the best rebounders in the NBA. In his past 24 starts, he's averaged 10.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes. In seven games where he's seen minutes in the 30s, he's averaged 18.1 rebounds.

Nick Whalen

LA Clippers ML (+130) at Minnesota Timberwolves – DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

The Clippers are 3.0-point dogs on the road, so the oddsmakers likely see these teams as fairly equal on in a neutral-court matchup, with Minnesota holding the slight advantage. There's no doubt that the Wolves have more top-end talent, but I trust the Clippers' infrastructure and defensive edge with Paul George back in the lineup. They'll need George to have a big game, but I think he comes through and sends Minnesota to a do-or-die matchup for the 8-seed against either San Antonio or New Orleans on Friday.

Player prop: Darius Garland 5+ threes made (+475) or OVER 25.5 points (-110). The Cavs are going to need Garland to take a ton of shots to stay in this game. Even if he doesn't have the most efficient shooting night, he'll have a good chance to approach 25 field-goal attempts. If that's the case, I'll take my chances that he can net five threes (something he's done eight times this season) or get to 26 points (18 times).

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Andre Drummond scoring 10.5 (DraftKings, +100 as of 2:30)

Sure, some of Drummond's strong end-of-season games came when Brooklyn was resting stars.  But he's averaged 11.8 points over his last 24 games.  Jarrett Allen is NOT returning for Cleveland.  That means a lot of Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley, two guys Drummond can push around.  Plus, the Nets are favored by 9 points.  If this turns into a blow out, Brooklyn will rest KD and Kyrie before worrying about Drummond's minutes.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Play-In Tournament Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Play-In Tournament Cheat Sheet
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Play-In Tournament Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Play-In Tournament Value Plays
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
FanDuel Promo Code Offers $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA Playoffs
FanDuel Promo Code Offers $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA Playoffs
Breaking Down the Top-12 Fantasy Players for 2022-23
Breaking Down the Top-12 Fantasy Players for 2022-23
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Cheat Sheet