NBA Podcast: Luka Injury, Play-In Takes, Round 1 Preview + General NBA Musings with James Anderson

This article is part of our 30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts series.
James Anderson stops by to chat with Nick Whalen about a wide variety of NBA topics.
- Luka Doncic expected to miss at least Game 1
- Stephen Curry on track to play in Game 1
- Ben Simmons targeting mid-series return?
- Why James is picking the Raptors over the 76ers
- Expectations for Karl-Anthony Towns
- Jalen Green's strong close + a historically stacked 2021 Draft class
- Should the NBA trim the season to 58 games?
- The Caris LeVert trade
- LaMelo Ball's trajectory
- Milwaukee mind-gaming Boston into choosing between the Nets and the Raptors
- Finals MVP odds
- Lakers coaching candidates ranked by unintentional comedy value