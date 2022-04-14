RotoWire Partners
NBA Podcast: Luka Injury, Play-In Takes, Round 1 Preview + General NBA Musings with James Anderson

Written by 
James Anderson 
Nick Whalen 
April 14, 2022

James Anderson stops by to chat with Nick Whalen about a wide variety of NBA topics.

  • Luka Doncic expected to miss at least Game 1
  • Stephen Curry on track to play in Game 1
  • Ben Simmons targeting mid-series return?
  • Why James is picking the Raptors over the 76ers
  • Expectations for Karl-Anthony Towns
  • Jalen Green's strong close + a historically stacked 2021 Draft class
  • Should the NBA trim the season to 58 games?
  • The Caris LeVert trade
  • LaMelo Ball's trajectory
  • Milwaukee mind-gaming Boston into choosing between the Nets and the Raptors
  • Finals MVP odds
  • Lakers coaching candidates ranked by unintentional comedy value

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
James Anderson
James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
