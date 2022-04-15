DraftKings NBA: Friday Play-In Tournament Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL (-2) at CLE, O/U: 222.5

NOP at LAC (-4), O/U: 216.5

The Hawks took the season series 3-1, with wins in their final three meetings. Despite Cleveland's solid defense throughout the year, Atlanta scored more than 120 points in each of their three victories.

The Pelicans defeated the Clippers in three of their four meetings, but LA came out on top in their most recent matchup.

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - John Collins (finger), Lou Williams (back), Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle): Questionable

If Collins remains out, Gallinari will continue to start while Onyeka Okongwu is up for a boost off the bench. Delon Wright will pick up extra minutes if Bogdanovic or Williams can't go.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (finger): Questionable

Cedi Osman and Kevin Love get added responsibility should Allen remain sidelined.

LAC - Luke Kennard (hamstring): Questionable

Terance Mann and Norman Powell have to step up if Kennard is unavailable.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland ($8,500)

Garland averaged 24.0 points and 8.0 assists over four meetings with the Hawks this season. He's been critical in carrying the Cavs all season and will need to come up big if they want to keep playing.

Paul George ($10,000)

George has been impressive in limited action this season while averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds over his last six games. He led the way for the Clippers in their most recent game with 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram ($7,800)

Ingram averaged 20.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in four games against the Clippers. He's also coming off an impressive performance against the Spurs where he racked up 27 points, five rebounds and five assists en route to 39.8 DK points.

Kevin Love ($5,600)

Love has been coming up big lately averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 10 games, including three double-doubles in the last four. He's done well against the Hawks this year averaging 19.0 points and 6.5 rebounds through four meetings.

Jonas Valanciunas ($8,000)

Valanciunas had success against the Clippers this season by averaging 22.8 points and 13.3 rebounds over four games. He also did well in the last outing versus the Spurs where he generated 50 DK.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young ($9,700)

After a slow start in the last game, Young finished strong with 24 points, three rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and a block to lead the way in the must-win situation. He has to come up big once again and is averaging 29.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 11.4 assists from the last 10 games while averaged 32.5 points and 9.0 assists through four games against the Cavs this season.

Value Picks

Rajon Rondo ($3,400)

Rondo posted strong efforts in each of the Cavs' last two games by topping 23 DK in both. The Cavs will likely continue to look to the veteran as a reliable contributor in their fight for a playoff spot.

Cedi Osman ($3,600)

Osman averaged 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in three games against the Hawks this season. He'll be a key part of a tight bench rotation and should offer an advantage against the Hawks' second unit.

Terance Mann ($4,100)

Mann is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists over the last 10 games, but he averaged 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in four meeting with the Pelicans this season.

Danilo Gallinari ($4,700)

Gallinari could continue to log big minutes if John Collins remains out, but he'll still be a factor regardless considering he's averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his last five games.

Robert Covington ($4,500)

Covington has been finding his groove again by averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks across 10 outings. He should also do well against the Pelicans' second unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.