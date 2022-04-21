FanDuel NBA: Thursday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Thursday's playoff slate begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with a three-game offering.

SLATE OVERVIEW

MEM (-2) @ MIN O/U: 236.5

UTA (-7) vs. DAL O/U: 210.5

GSW (-2) @ DEN O/U: 223.5

The smash spot seems fairly obvious here. Although the stage switches to Minneapolis, Vegas has the Grizzlies-Timberwolves matchup pegged with the highest projected total for the night, and it isn't even close. The rosters for both teams are solidly in play tonight.

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Doncic is 50/50 to play tonight, but expect a minutes limit even if he does take the floor. This is probably a good time to endorse the rest of the Dallas lineup if Doncic sits. Since a showing from Doncic is possible, I like Maxi Kleber ($4,900) best out of the bunch.

ELITE PLAYERS

Once again, DFS players are given a gift on FanDuel with multiple-position eligibility for Nikola Jokic ($11,400) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,700). Their usability in the PF slots makes a center-centric lineup very playable tonight. Rudy Gobert ($7,700) is still restricted to the center position, and despite low scoring in the series, his rebound totals have been massive and very playable.

If you're looking for a consistent floor, look no further than Donovan Mitchell ($9,000), who's proven to be one of the most prolific scorers of the series thus far. Ja Morant ($9,900) has also distinguished himself with two very high fantasy totals.

Although the next paragraph should probably be in the chalk section, it's time to talk about what pundits are calling the Warriors' 'death lineup'. The small-ball three-guard approach of Stephen Curry ($9,200), Jordan Poole ($7,200) and Klay Thompson ($6,200) seems to be the right formula for this series, and although the Nuggets now know what to look for and will find a way to capitalize, targeting the trio for fantasy purposes is a strong option.

Also consider: Anthony Edwards, MIN ($8,800) vs. MEM

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($6,600) @ MIN

I'd like to see this salary just a little bit lower, but with two games exceeding 30 FDFP, Jackson is still fairly solid play, and he also has his usual dual designation at power forward and center. The Memphis offense has definitely had a backcourt focus so far, but Jackson is a good option if you find yourself getting too greedy with the elite center options that can also go into the PF slots.

Bojan Bogdanovic, UTA ($6,200) vs. DAL

Bogdanovic has gotten hot at the right time, and you certainly can't argue with his heightened usage. He logged 40 minutes in both hames against the Mavericks and is averaging 34 FDFP per game in this series. Bogdanovic is shot-dependent and his results can sometimes betray you, but he seems to be dialed in, and a very smart tournament play.

Will Barton, DEN ($6,000) vs. GSW

Barton helps the team out in so many ways, and they'll need a solid line from him every night to get the job done in this series. He's averaged 32.9 points over the first two games against the Warriors, and that would be an excellent number in this category. My only worry is that Denver may put a taller player like Aaron Gordon ($5,100) or Jeff Green ($3,800) in more frequently to offset the Warriors' small-ball approach, but Barton and Klay Thompson are the same height, so this may not be a major concern.

Patrick Beverley, MIN ($5,700) vs. MEM

I'm going back to the well with Beverley, whose intangibles are more pertinent than his numbers on paper. He regressed a bit with a 17-FDFP showing in Game 2, but the ability to eclipse 30 FDFP is definitely there. He's limited a bit by PG eligibility only, but the price differential compared to someone like D'Angelo Russell is ok with me. If you aren't sweeping up the elite centers, then you are better off finding Mitchell and Morant, as their point-per-dollar difference will be worth it.

Also consider: Desmond Bane, MEM ($5,400) @ MIN, Brandon Clarke, MEM ($5,000) @ MIN, Royce O'Neale, UTA ($4,100) vs. DAL

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.