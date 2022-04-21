RotoWire Partners
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
April 21, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Donovan Mitchell over 29.5 points (-106) vs. Mavericks FanDuel, 1:54 PM CT

Whether or not you believe in the Jazz to pull this series off, one thing is clear: Mitchell runs the show. He has a ridiculous 30.2 USG% in this series, and he's taken 59 field-goal attempts, not to mention 16 free throws. It's resulted in an inefficient 66 points, and I'm banking on him, at home, improving on her 39 FG% and 31.3 3P%.

Ken Crites

I'm taking the OVER on Jordan Poole scoring 22.5 points (FanDuel, -106 as of 2:30pm ET)

Over Poole's last 15 games, he's averaging 26.5 points per contest. He's scored 30 and then 29 points in Game 1 and 2 versus Denver. Sure, the series now heads to Denver and is the Nuggets' last chance to make it a series.  But Poole actually scored slightly more on the road this season (18.4 ppg at home versus 18.6 ppg on the road). I think his hot streak will continue.

