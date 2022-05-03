Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA playoffs march on Tuesday with two more games on the schedule.

After taking Game 1 against the Celtics in Boston, the Bucks will try to earn another victory in Game 2 before the series shifts to Milwaukee. Out West, the Warriors and Grizzlies played a nailbiter in Game 1 of their series, which the Warriors would eventually win. Now, the Grizzlies will try to even things up before going on the road.

We have another two-game Yahoo slate available to us, so let's discuss some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Ja Morant, MEM vs. GS ($45): Morant was locked in from the start of Game 1 and eventually scored 34 points. He was one rebound shy of a triple-double, and he attempted a whopping 31 shots. He might be in line for increased scoring numbers again, now that he doesn't have Patrick Beverley pestering him all game long anymore.

De'Anthony Melton, MEM vs. GS ($12): Melton is a talented player, but the Grizzlies have so much depth that he barely played in the first round against the Timberwolves. The Warriors like to play small, though, so he managed to log 25 minutes in Game 1. He cashed in with 34.9 Yahoo points, and he may have earned himself more playing time moving forward.

Guard to Avoid

Marcus Smart, BOS vs. MIL ($20): Smart was banged up in Game 1 of this series, suffering both shoulder and quadriceps injuries. His shoulder doesn't appear to be an issue anymore, but he's officially listed as questionable for Game 2 because of his quadriceps injury. Expect him to gut it out and try to play, but if he's not completely healthy, his production might suffer.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at BOS ($57): Giannis was not efficient in Game 1, shooting 9-for-25 from the field and 6-for-11 from the charity stripe. Still, his heavy usage rate helped him score 24 points, to go along with his 13 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks. The Bucks need even more production from him with Khris Middleton (knee) out, so Giannis has arguably the highest floor of any player included in this slate.

Grayson Allen, MIL at BOS ($14): Allen has been a rock from behind the arc, shooting a staggering 65.4 percent on three-pointers over the last four games. While that can't hold up for a prolonged period of time, he did hit 40.9 percent of his attempts during the regular season, so he clearly excels in that department. The Bucks need his floor spacing with Middleton out, which should continue to at least make him worth considering in DFS.

Forward to Avoid

Dillon Brooks, MEM vs. GS ($21): Brooks went cold in Game 1, shooting 3-for-13 from the field. He's only shooting 35.8 percent during the playoffs, which makes him too risky in DFS. If he's not scoring, it's difficult for him to provide value given his usually muted contributions in terms of rebounds and assists.

CENTERS

Brandon Clarke, MEM vs. GS ($21): The Warriors like to play small, which should actually be a benefit for Clarke. He's versatile enough to defend smaller players, so he still logged 31 minutes in Game 1. He carried over his success from the first round, posting 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. With plenty of playing time likely coming his way again in Game 2, he could continue to take advantage of the Warriors' small lineups.

Bobby Portis, MIL at BOS ($19): The Bucks are lucky to have Portis. When Brook Lopez missed most of the regular season with a back injury, they didn't skip a beat with Portis taking over the starting center job. Now that Middleton is out, the Bucks have gone big and re-inserted Portis into their starting five. He's responded with four straight double-doubles.

Center to Avoid

Robert Williams III, BOS vs. MIL ($22): It's impressive how fast Williams was able to come back from having knee surgery. He missed just nine games, two of which came in the playoffs. The problem from a DFS perspective is, he hasn't logged more than 22 minutes in any of his first three games back. It would seem unlikely that he approaches his season average of 30 minutes in this game, so Clarke and Portis could both be better options.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.