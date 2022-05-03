RotoWire Partners
NBA Picks Today: Best NBA Bets 5/3

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
May 3, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Al Horford over 1.5 threes (-170) vs. Bucks

DraftKings, 3:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Celtics took fifty (50) three-pointers in Game 1. On one hand, I think Boston will attempt to get some more shots in the paint. On the other hand, the Bucks' entire defensive scheme revolves around sacrificing three-point looks to prevent shots at the rim. That starts with Brook Lopez, who will continue sagging off of Horford. The Celtics' center took nine three-pointers in Game 1, so assuming he'll make two of them in Game 2 seems fair.

Golden State Warriors -2.0 (-110) at Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Game 1 on Sunday couldn't have been much closer, but I came away from that game feeling like Memphis missed a major opportunity. Golden State didn't play poorly, but it turned the ball over 18 times, lost Draymond Green at halftime, and got only good-not-great games out of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. Meanwhile, Memphis shot 40 percent from three, Jaren Jackson had one of the best games of his entire career, Ja Morant went for 34-10-9 and the Grizzlies still couldn't get a win at home. Chances are, Jackson, in particular, will regress in Game 2, while Golden State should get more out of Curry and Thompson. Take the Warriors with the points.

Dillon Brooks over 16.5 points (-125) vs. Warriors

PointsBet, 2:15 PM ET

Ken Crites: Brooks has been boom or bust over his past 18 games.  Over that span he's averaged 17.9 points, but that includes five games with 12 or less points.  With Desmond Bane fighting back issues, Memphis might turn to Brooks to carry more of the load.  And Brooks has never been shy about shooting. He's coming off a bad 3-of-13 shooting night in Game 1 versus GS.  I'm banking on a solid come-back effort. Memphis needs it.

