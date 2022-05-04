Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Another day, another two-game slate in the NBA playoffs.

The Heat dominated the 76ers in Game 1 with Joel Embiid (orbital) out, and although Embiid is reportedly feeling better, he is still expected to be sidelined for Game 2. With that, DeAndre Jordan is expected to receive another start at center.

The second game of the evening will be Game 2 between the Mavericks and Suns. The Mavericks tried to make a late push in Game 1, but the Suns held on to win, and will be trying to go up 2-0 before the series shifts to Dallas.

As we prepare to enjoy these two matchups, let's discuss some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Luka Doncic, DAL at PHO ($56): Doncic put forth a monster stat line in Game 1, scoring 69.4 Yahoo points in defeat. He attempted 30 shots from the field, 11 of which came from behind the arc. He also got to the charity stripe 14 times. Not only does he usually have a monster usage rate, but he's attempted at least 10 three-pointers in each of the last four games. Add that to his ability to rack up rebounds and assists and he's someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Gabe Vincent, MIA vs. PHI ($10): This one will require some monitoring. Vincent has started each of the last three games with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out, scoring at least 19.1 Yahoo points each time. However, Vincent now finds himself being listed as questionable with a knee issue. If he plays, he's appealing at the minimum salary. If he's ruled out, you could then pivot to Victor Oladipo ($12), who would likely assume additional minutes in his absence.

Guard to Avoid

Spencer Dinwiddie, DAL at PHO ($22): Dinwiddie did a great job filling in for Doncic when he was injured at the start of the first round. With Doncic healthy, though, Dinwiddie has shifted back to the second unit. That's left him with limited averages of 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last four games.

FORWARDS

Tobias Harris, PHI at MIA ($23): The absence of Embiid opens up a lot of scoring opportunities for other players on the 76ers. In Game 1, it was Harris who stepped into an expanded role. He attempted 18 shots from the field, which helped him score 35.7 Yahoo points. With plenty of shot attempts and minutes likely coming his way in Game 2, he makes a lot of sense at this reasonable salary.

Jae Crowder, PHO vs. DAL ($14): Crowder continues to be an important player for the Suns, despite him not having a high usage rate. He's a good three-point shooter, and also one of their best defenders. He's scored at least 20.4 Yahoo points in six straight games, and should continue to play enough to at least be worth considering at such a cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL at PHO ($18): This is more about Finney-Smith's salary than anything else. He has similar upside to Crowder, Cameron Johnson ($15) and Reggie Bullock ($14), given that Finney-Smith has scored 26 Yahoo points or fewer in four of his last six games. Since all three of those players have cheaper salaries, it might be best to fade Finney-Smith.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. DAL ($30): A big series could be forthcoming for Ayton. The Mavericks don't have anyone who can hang with him in the post, which prompted Ayton to produce 25 points, eight rebounds and a block in Game 1. He shot 12-for-20 from the field, and is shooting a robust 68.0 percent in the playoffs. Don't expect the Mavericks to find an answer for slowing him down anytime soon.

Paul Reed, PHI at MIA ($12): Reed only played 13 minutes off the bench in Game 1, racking up five fouls along the way. However, he was still productive, recording four points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. An argument can be made that Rivers should start Reed over Jordan, but the expectation is that he will continue to leave the veteran Jordan in that role. Still, Reed could produce enough off the bench to provide value.

Center to Avoid

DeAndre Jordan, PHI at MIA ($10): The fact that Jordan is starting for the 76ers is crazy. Yes, he's a veteran presence up front that still has plenty of talented scorers in their starting five. However, he's a shell of his former self, and he had a -22 net rating across 17 minutes in Game 1. If you're hunting for a center with a cheap salary, Reed is the more appealing choice.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.