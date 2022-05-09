Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

There will be two more playoff games Monday, and injuries will take center stage.

The Bucks continue to play without Khris Middleton (knee), but they have a 2-1 series lead entering Game 4 against the Celtics. The Grizzlies are down 1-2 against the Warriors, and could be facing an uphill battle with Ja Morant (knee) listed as doubtful. On the bright side, the Grizzlies will get back Dillon Brooks, who was suspended for Game 3.

Let's dig into both games and discuss some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jaylen Brown, BOS at MIL ($33): After a dreadful shooting performance in Game 1, Brown has bounced back to score at least 27 points in each of the last two games. He shot a combined 55.9 percent from the field in those two games, including hitting seven of his 15 three-point attempts. With him averaging 39 minutes per game in the playoffs, he should not only be able to score enough, but also provide plenty of rebounds and assists to help make him a valuable option.

Tyus Jones, MEM at GS ($15): Jones is arguably the best backup point guard in the league. He's made 23 starts, averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. With Morant likely out, he's too good to pass up at such a cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GS vs. MEM ($25): After two terrible shooting performances to start this series, Thompson bounced back to score 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field in Game 3. He only shot 42.9 percent from the field during the regular season, which was his worst mark since the 2012-13 season. Add in his limited contributions in terms of rebounds and assists and Thompson has scored fewer than 30 Yahoo points in four of eight games in the playoffs.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. BOS ($58): Giannis has been an offensive force in this series, including when he scored 42 points in Game 3. He's attempted at least 25 shots in all three games, which is a significant increase from his season average of 18.6 shot attempts per game. The injury to Middleton should continue to force Giannis to have an increased usage rate. Combine that with him being a threat to record a triple-double and he's someone to consider building your entire entry around.

Grant Williams, BOS at MIL ($12): Williams didn't do much during the regular season, although the 24 minutes per game that he averaged was the highest mark of his career. The Celtics have leaned on him more heavily during the playoffs, though, with him averaging 31 minutes across seven games. He has scored at least 27.2 Yahoo points in both of the last two games, so he could be worth the risk at such a cheap salary.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS vs. MEM ($23): Green has had a fairly unproductive series for fantasy purposes, scoring 27.5 Yahoo points or fewer in all three games. He was ejected in Game 1, then he missed some time early in Game 2 after being hit in the face. Then, there was the blowout in Game 3 that contributed to him only playing 27 minutes. This game also has blowout potential with Morant doubtful, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Green produce another muted stat line.

CENTERS

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. BOS ($19): The center options for these two games don't exactly stand out for DFS purposes. Portis has been quiet the last two games, scoring 20.6 and 22.9 Yahoo points, respectively. With that being said, he plays an important role for the Bucks, and if he catches fire from behind the arc at home, he could far outproduce his salary.

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. BOS ($17): Not known for his rebounding prowess, Lopez has hauled in at least 10 rebounds two times in this series. That led him to score at least 30 Yahoo points in both of those games. He should at least approach 30 minutes, making him someone to at least consider among the unappealing center options.

Center to Avoid

Brandon Clarke, MEM at GS ($18): Clarke was held in check during Game 3, scoring 9.4 Yahoo points over 17 minutes. That came on the heels of him scoring 17.6 Yahoo points in Game 2. The Warriors deploy more small lineups than the Timberwolves did in the first round, so Clarke may continue to struggle to provide similar production that he did in that series.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.