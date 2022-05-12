RotoWire Partners
NBA Expert Picks Today: Best NBA Bets For Thursday, May 12

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
May 12, 2022

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Jalen Brunson to score 20+ and Mavs win (+229)

FanDuel, 11:47 AM CT

Alex Barutha: The Mavericks made sure to start getting Brunson more involved from Game 3 onward, and he's averaged 22.3 points on 18.3 shots since. Dallas looked overwhelmed during the Game 5 blowout in Phoenix, but Brunson stayed cool under pressure and still delivered 21 points. At home with their backs against the wall, I think the Mavs can pull out a third victory and Brunson will remain a clear-cut No. 2 behind Luka Doncic.

Gabe Vincent over 9.5 points (+100) at 76ers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:50 AM CT

Nick Whalen: I know, I know, everyone and their mother is going to be piling on the Gabe Vincent props. But at +100, and with Kyle Lowry already ruled out, I think there's some money to be made here. Miami's shooting somewhat came around in Game 5, but it still feels like they have a collective slump to break out of. Vincent is heavily three-point-reliant, but he should have a good chance to play close to 30 minutes and get plenty of attempts up. Role-player props are risky, but at plus money I'll be rolling with Vincent.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
