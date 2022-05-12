NBA Expert Picks Today: Best NBA Bets For Thursday, May 12

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Jalen Brunson to score 20+ and Mavs win (+229)

FanDuel, 11:47 AM CT

Alex Barutha: The Mavericks made sure to start getting Brunson more involved from Game 3 onward, and he's averaged 22.3 points on 18.3 shots since. Dallas looked overwhelmed during the Game 5 blowout in Phoenix, but Brunson stayed cool under pressure and still delivered 21 points. At home with their backs against the wall, I think the Mavs can pull out a third victory and Brunson will remain a clear-cut No. 2 behind Luka Doncic.

Gabe Vincent over 9.5 points (+100) at 76ers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:50 AM CT

Nick Whalen: I know, I know, everyone and their mother is going to be piling on the Gabe Vincent props. But at +100, and with Kyle Lowry already ruled out, I think there's some money to be made here. Miami's shooting somewhat came around in Game 5, but it still feels like they have a collective slump to break out of. Vincent is heavily three-point-reliant, but he should have a good chance to play close to 30 minutes and get plenty of attempts up. Role-player props are risky, but at plus money I'll be rolling with Vincent.