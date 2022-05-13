Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Two more exciting playoff matchups await us Friday. After a dramatic comeback win in Game 5, the Bucks will try to dispatch the Celtics in Milwaukee. If Boston can stay alive, a Game 7 at home awaits. In the other game, the Warriors will try to bounce back from an embarrassing blowout loss to the Grizzlies. They will be at home, so they desperately want to avoid a Game 7 back in Memphis. Let's discuss some players to target for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Jrue Holiday, MIL vs. BOS ($36): Holiday was the hero of Game 5 by coming up with two big defensive plays in the final seconds. While he only shot 9-for-24 from the field, he still racked up 52.6 Yahoo points thanks to his shooting volume and a combined 16 rebounds and assists. Of all of the guards available for this slate, Holiday's floor is as high as anyone's.

Tyus Jones, MEM at GS ($20): The Grizzlies are still alive in this series because of Jones. He played well filling in for Ja Morant (knee) when he missed time during the regular season, and that has carried over into the playoffs. Over the last two games, Jones has scored 35.7 and 47.1 Yahoo points. The wild part is his 47.1 on Wednesday came over 24 minutes.

Guard to Avoid

Jordan Poole, GS vs. MEM ($30): With how badly the Warriors were blown out in Game 5, most of their key players produced ugly stat lines. Poole was no exception with three points to go along with three assists and four turnovers. His struggles go beyond Wednesday considering he's posted fewer than 30 Yahoo points three times during this series. At this salary, Poole is risky.

FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL vs. BOS ($58): Giannis provided another stellar stat line in Game 5 with 40 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes. The only downside was that he had seven turnovers. With averages of 33.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks this series, Giannis would be well worth his hefty salary.

Kyle Anderson, MEM at GS ($13): Jones is the obvious beneficiary from Morant's absence, but Anderson has also seen an uptick in his production with 40.6 and 27.7 Yahoo points the last two games despite not logging more than 23 minutes in either. At such a reasonable salary, it could be worth taking a chance on him staying hot.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GS vs. MEM ($23): It's a bit surprising Green still carries a lofty salary. He's been quiet for most of the series having produced no more than 27.5 Yahoo points in any of the five games. In fact, Green's been under 24 four times. Given the limited usage rate, expect his production to remain muted.

CENTERS

Bobby Portis, MIL vs. BOS ($19): Portis was one of the heroes of Game 5 when he put back a key offensive rebound in the closing seconds. He also managed his best game of the series with 14 points and 15 rebounds. The center options are lacking for this slate, so Portis is at least worth considering.

Steven Adams, MEM at GS ($12): After barely playing the first three games, Adams garnered back-to-back starts and didn't disappoint by scoring 36.5 and 27.1 Yahoo points. Given that the Grizzlies won one of those matchups and narrowly lost another, it would seem like Adams' return to the starting five is here to stay.

Center to Avoid

Brandon Clarke, MEM at GS ($17): After registered 27.8 Yahoo points in the opener, it's been all downhill for Clarke. His playing time is on the decline having seen fewer than 18 minutes in each of the last three games. With the expectation Adams stays in a significant role, Clarke's playing time could remain limited.

