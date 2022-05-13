NBA Best Bets Today: Free Expert NBA Picks for Friday, May 13

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Tyus Jones over 22.5 points + assists (-120) at Warriors

FanDuel, 11:40 AM CT

Alex Barutha: I easily hit my Jones points prop for Game 5, and I'm going back to the well. I'm a little less confident with the Grizzlies on the road and the props increasing for Jones, but I still think his usage within the offense is underrated. In Game 5, he needed just 24 minutes to post 21 points and nine assists, and in Game 4, he posted 19 points and five assists in 41 minutes.

Golden State Warriors -8.0 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00 AM CT

Nick Whalen: The Warriors' Game 5 no-show burned me in a major way on Wednesday, but it's hard to imagine Golden State coming out with another pathetic effort at home. Some of the luster has worn off of the Warriors' first-round domination of Denver, and Stephen Curry is once again slumping in the postseason, but I expect a refocused Warriors team to take care of business and guarantee itself the rest advantage against either Phoenix or Dallas in the Western Conference Finals.

Steven Adams over 17.5 points-plus-rebounds (-120)

DraftKings, 1:40pm ET

Ken Crites: When the Grizzlies destroyed the Warriors on Wednesday night, it was via bully ball, with the Griz out-rebounding Golden State 55-37. Adams and his 13 boards were a big part of that lopsided result. I expect Memphis to stick with that plan and give Adams another 20-25 minutes of run, which should give him ample opportunity for some easy tip-ins and putbacks.