DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at DAL (-1), O/U: 215.5

The Warriors lead the series 3-0 and have won each game by at least nine points. The Mavericks have home-court advantage, but they have a tough task trying to contain the Warriors' multi-faceted offense. The Mavs continue to rely heavily on Luka Doncic, but they will need a full team effort in order to keep their season alive.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW: Andre Iguodala (neck), Otto Porter (foot) - Questionable

Gary Payton (elbow) - OUT

Jordan Poole continues to pick up added minutes off the bench. Nemanja Bjelica could see a boost if Porter and Iguodala are sidelined.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($17,400)

Curry led his team in Game 3 with 31 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, also marking his second double-double in the last three games. He topped 50 DK points in three of the last four and is averaging 28.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in the conference finals.

Jalen Brunson ($13,500)

Brunson has been a great second option all season, and he is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the conference finals. He generated 48.8 DK points in Game 2, and needs to come up with another big night to help the Mavs stay alive.

Forwards/Centers

Klay Thompson ($13,800)

Thompson is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, going over 30 DK points six times. He is shooting 46 percent from the field, but just 27.8 percent from long range over the last three games.

Andrew Wiggins ($12,300)

Wiggins had his best game of the playoffs in the Warriors' last game, as he totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes of action. He has been strong throughout the postseason, averaging 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

Draymond Green ($12,000)

Green is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. He continues to affect the game across the stat sheet against the Mavs, as he had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in the last game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($21,600)

Doncic has been incredible throughout the playoffs, averaging 32.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He finished with less than 50 DK points only once over 13 games, and he went over 65 in the last two, topping 40 points in both. He has to come up with another dominant performance in Game 4, as the Mavs have one chance to save their season.

Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie ($10,200)

Dinwiddie delivered 31 DK points in the last game, as he continues to provide instant offense off the bench. He is averaging 12.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Reggie Bullock ($8,700)

Bullock went scoreless in the last game, but he still managed 15 DK points by impacting the game in other ways. He is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals through the postseason.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($9,900)

FInney-Smith topped 20 DK points in five of the last 10 games, including one where he generated 41.5 DK points. He logged over 40 minutes of action in the last two games.

Maxi Kleber ($6,300)

Kleber needs to step up in his role, as the Mavs need more from their frontcourt. Kleber is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games.

Kevon Looney ($10,500)

Looney has dominated the glass lately, averaging 12.8 rebounds over the last four games. He continues to have an advantage in the frontcourt against Dallas.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.