Around the Association: Celtics Answer Back + Warriors-Mavs Game 4 Player Props

Welcome back to another edition of Around the Association. The Conference Finals continued with Game 4 between Boston and Miami. Here is all of the fantasy-relevant playoff information you need to know:

Heat-Celtics Game 4 Recap

Celtics Even It Up

Boston responded to Game 3's rough loss with a monstrous 102-82 win to tie the series at two games apiece. Boston jumped out to an early lead, held Miami to just 11 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Jayson Tatum bounced back from his rough previous outing with a strong 31 points (8-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 14-16 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 34 minutes. The All-Star forward is now averaging 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game since the playoffs began. Robert Williams was able to make his return to the lineup, nearing a double-double with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes. Williams is yet to see over 30 minutes in any game in the playoffs and has topped 20 minutes in only five of his eight appearances. The reduced workload makes him a risky DFS play, but his per-minute production has been fantastic. Marcus Smart (ankle) was sidelined for the contest, but Derrick White did a fantastic job filling in for him. The Colorado product scored the first seven points of the game and ended with 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes. White is still a hard fantasy option to trust with this being his first double-digit scoring effort in his last six appearances.

Jimmy Butler was able to suit up after leaving Game 3 early with a knee injury, but the star forward turned in easily his worst outing of the postseason. Butler ended the loss with just six points (3-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes. Victor Oladipo was the only Heat player to provide anything on the offensive end. The veteran guard recorded 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes. Oladipo continues to prove to be a solid piece for the Heat, averaging 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game thus far in the playoffs. With Tyler Herro (groin) ruled out and the game out of hand, Duncan Robinson topped 20 minutes for the first time since the opening round. The sharpshooter provided 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes.



