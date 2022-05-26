DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at DAL (-1), O/U: 215.5

The Mavs came up clutch at home in Game 4 to avoid elimination, but they have to do it all over again on the road, while the Warriors are looking to finish the job. Luka Doncic continues to put up massive numbers, while the Warriors have a few more offensive threats that can change the course of a game.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW: Otto Porter (foot) - Questionable

Gary Payton (elbow), Andre Iguodala (neck) - OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody picked up extra minutes in the last game, but the Warriors will rely mostly on Jordan Poole coming off the bench, as they look to close out the series.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($16,500)

After back-to-back games where he topped 30 points, Curry finished with just 20 in the last game, but thanks to a well-rounded performance, he went over 40 DK points for the fifth straight game. He is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the conference finals.

Jalen Brunson ($13,500)

Brunson surpassed 30 DK points in three of the last four games, including a huge outing in Game 2, where he finished with 48.8. He is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Forwards/Centers

Klay Thompson ($13,200)

Thompson was quiet in the last game, with just 12 points in 28 minutes. He is averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals through the postseason, and he should be looking to step up in a key home game.

Andrew Wiggins ($12,000)

Wiggins is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including two where he topped 40 DK points. He also has three double-doubles in the last 10 games, including an impressive 27-point, 11-rebound performance in Game 3 against the Mavs.

Draymond Green ($11,400)

Green is averaging 9.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in the conference finals, and he went over 25 DK points in three of the four games. He should be ready to step up, as the Warriors have home-court advantage with an opportunity to advance to NBA Finals.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($18,900)

Doncic is averaging 31.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in the playoffs. He logged 70.5 DK points in the last game, as he helped the Mavs avoid elimination. He topped 60 DK points in three of four games in the conference finals and finished with less than 50 DK points only once in the postseason. With the season on the line once again, Doncic needs to come up huge.

Value Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie ($9,300)

Dinwiddie went over 25 DK points in each of the last two games, and he is averaging 14.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, in the conference finals.

Reggie Bullock ($9,600)

Bullock bounced back from a brutal offensive outing with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the last game. He is averaging 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($9,900)

Finney-Smith came up big in the last game, with 23 points, six rebounds and two assists, in 39 minutes of action. He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the conference finals.

Maxi Kleber ($6,600)

Kleber logged 33 DK points in the last game, with a clutch performance when his squad needed it most. He is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists through the postseason.

Kevon Looney ($10,500)

Looney was quiet in the last game, as he totaled 13.5 DK points, but he topped 25 in the first three games of the series, including 40.5 DK points in Game 2.

