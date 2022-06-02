Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 1 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The NBA Finals are here. We have the makings of an exciting series between the Warriors and Celtics, both of which can beat you in a variety of ways. They are excellent on the defensive end of the floor, while the Warriors can also dominate a game from behind the arc. The Celtics have their own dynamic offensive duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As we prepare for Game 1, here are some players to consider for Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($40): As good as the Warriors are on the defensive end, the Celtics just played arguably a better defensive team in the Heat. They didn't have much luck slowing Tatum down, given that he averaged 25.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 steals in the series. Add his ability to stuff the stat sheet in different areas to him playing 41 minutes per game in the playoffs and Tatum carries an extremely high floor.

Stephen Curry ($37): It's no secret what Curry can do from behind the arc. He's much more than just a scorer, though, averaging 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists over the last two rounds of the playoffs. That's right in line with his regular season averages of 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. While the Celtics will likely focus their defensive efforts on trying to slow him down, he should still be able to contribute enough across the board to be worth adding to one of these multiplier spots.

Jaylen Brown ($31): One of the main reasons why the Celtics have reached the Finals is because Brown has proven to be an excellent running mate for Tatum. He's an efficient scorer, shooting 47.3 percent from the field during the regular season. Amazingly, he's been even better in the playoffs, shooting 48.5 percent. He doesn't carry the same assists upside that Tatum does, so while he's a great option for a multiplier spot, he might be better suited for the Superstar or Star spots, as opposed to the Megastar.

FLEX PLAYS

Kevon Looney ($17): One of the key adjustments that the Warriors have made during the playoffs is playing Looney more. Over the last six games, he's averaged 29 minutes, which is a significant increase from his regular season average of 21 minutes. He hasn't let his added opportunities go to waste, scoring at least 27.0 Yahoo points five times.

Grant Williams ($11): If you want to try and load up by putting the trio of Tatum, Curry and Brown into your lineup, then you'll need to take a chance on a player with a really cheap salary. One to consider is Williams, who provides key defense and three-point shooting for the Celtics. With Robert Williams III battling a knee injury, Williams has provided 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 31 minutes per game in the playoffs.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Klay Thompson ($25): The Celtics held opponents to the lowest three-point shooting percentage in the league during the regular season, so this could be a difficult matchup for Thompson. The only time he faced them during the regular season, he was limited to 1-for-11 shooting from behind the arc. Given that his salary doesn't come at much of a discount, avoiding him could be the correct path to take.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.