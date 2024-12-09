NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, December 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals (-140) at Toronto

BetMGM, 4:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Anunoby has been great defensively all season, averaging 1.6 steals. And he's been especially active lately, totaling 11 steals in the past three games. Toronto is improving with Scottie Barnes back, but they're still sloppy with the ball. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the fourth-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.1).

Scottie Barnes O7.5 AST vs. Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:38 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Barnes is averaging nearly a triple-double since returning from injury, and over his last eight games he's handing out 8.9 assists per game, while going over this number in five straight. The Knicks have been an excellent offense thus far, but they're a below-league-average defensive team. Per 100 possessions, they give up the 11th-most assists per game to opponents, so I don't view this as a negative game script.

OG Anunoby O4.5 rebounds at Raptors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:38 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Anunoby is averaging 5.0 boards per game on the year, but this could be a value spot if Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) ends up missing a second straight game. Beyond that, the Raptors rank bottom-10 in both defensive rebound percentage and offensive rebounds allowed. Anuonby has at least one offensive board in 13 of his last 15 games.