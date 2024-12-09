NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, December 9

NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, December 9

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on December 9, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

OG Anunoby over 1.5 steals (-140) at Toronto

BetMGM, 4:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Anunoby has been great defensively all season, averaging 1.6 steals. And he's been especially active lately, totaling 11 steals in the past three games. Toronto is improving with Scottie Barnes back, but they're still sloppy with the ball. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the fourth-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (10.1).

Scottie Barnes O7.5 AST vs. Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:38 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Barnes is averaging nearly a triple-double since returning from injury, and over his last eight games he's handing out 8.9 assists per game, while going over this number in five straight. The Knicks have been an excellent offense thus far, but they're a below-league-average defensive team. Per 100 possessions, they give up the 11th-most assists per game to opponents, so I don't view this as a negative game script.

OG Anunoby O4.5 rebounds at Raptors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:38 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Anunoby is averaging 5.0 boards per game on the year, but this could be a value spot if Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) ends up missing a second straight game. Beyond that, the Raptors rank bottom-10 in both defensive rebound percentage and offensive rebounds allowed. Anuonby has at least one offensive board in 13 of his last 15 games.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 9
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 9
NBA Fantasy Week 8 Start/Sit: Star Players Worth Benching
NBA Fantasy Week 8 Start/Sit: Star Players Worth Benching
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 Start/Sit: Is Bub in the Must-Start Club?
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 Start/Sit: Is Bub in the Must-Start Club?
NBA DFS Picks: Single Game FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 9
NBA DFS Picks: Single Game FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 9
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 7: Here's What You Missed
Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 7: Here's What You Missed
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for December 8
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for December 8