A Look At The Cavs NBA Championship Odds Post NBA Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA. Sitting with a 37-22 record, the Cavaliers are in second place in the Eastern Conference's Central division and fourth place in the East.

When it comes to the recent NBA trade deadline, many teams shuffled the deck to improve enough to make a run at the NBA Finals or solidify themselves at the top of their respective conferences.

Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were aggressive at the deadline. The same can not be said about teams in the East. The Brooklyn Nets moved off players that included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, diminishing their NBA Title hopes for the foreseeable future. The Milwaukee Bucks added Jae Crowder, but he is a role player at best.

With Eastern Conference teams relatively quiet, the Cavaliers did not have to do much to improve their NBA Championship odds on the best Ohio sportsbooks.

Can The Cleveland Cavaliers Win The NBA Championship?

The Cavaliers are one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the NBA. In the offseason, the team acquired Donovan Mitchell, a bonafide stud to add to the duo of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

The Cavs are not just top-heavy, however. A roster that fills out with Evan Mobley, Issac Okoro, and Caris LeVert, amongst other depth pieces and role players, this unit has enough to contend in a weak Eastern Conference.

Though the Cavaliers were quiet at the NBA trade deadline, they are bringing in veteran 35-year-old swingman Danny Green. Green brings championship experience to this young Cavaliers team. He has won three NBA titles in his long career.

Between the swot-creating prowess of Mitchell and Garland and the top-level defensive play of Allen and Mobley, you can make a strong case for the Cavs to win the NBA title if this team matures and gets hot for a stretch run.

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship odds are currently slated at differing prices across the best Ohio sportsbooks ranging from +2000-to-+3000. The Cavs have the 10th-best odds to win the NBA title overall and the fourth-best odds to win the NBA Finals of Eastern Conference teams.

The best Cavaliers NBA Championship odds can be found at FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook at +3000 with the worst odds coming in at +2000 at both BetMGM Ohio and PointsBet Ohio.

Where Can I Bet On Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship Odds Today?

