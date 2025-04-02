Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Wednesday, April 2

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Best NBA Bets Today

Tyrese Haliburton over 1.5 steals (+100, FanDuel)

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Haliburton has quietly been averaging 2.0 steals per game since the beginning of February. While I have some concerns about a blowout in this game with a -15.5 spread, Haliburton has played fewer than 25 minutes in only one game this season. Charlotte is giving up the most steals per 48 minutes (10.1) across the past 10 games.

Miami Heat team total U100.5 (DraftKings, -115)

Heat at Celtics, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Miami has started to wake up a bit of late, ripping off five straight wins after a dreadful stretch, but four of those five came against Washington, Philly, Atlanta and Charlotte, while the other was against a Steph Curry-less Warriors team. Long story short, I'm not necessarily buying it. Down Duncan Robinson and Andrew Wiggins, this could be a long night for the Miami offense, which has put up 91, 85 and 89 points in three meetings with Boston this season.