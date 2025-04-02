NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Wednesday, April 2

Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Wednesday, April 2

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 2, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Tyrese Haliburton over 1.5 steals (+100, FanDuel)

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Haliburton has quietly been averaging 2.0 steals per game since the beginning of February. While I have some concerns about a blowout in this game with a -15.5 spread, Haliburton has played fewer than 25 minutes in only one game this season. Charlotte is giving up the most steals per 48 minutes (10.1) across the past 10 games.

Miami Heat team total U100.5 (DraftKings, -115)

Heat at Celtics, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Miami has started to wake up a bit of late, ripping off five straight wins after a dreadful stretch, but four of those five came against Washington, Philly, Atlanta and Charlotte, while the other was against a Steph Curry-less Warriors team. Long story short, I'm not necessarily buying it. Down Duncan Robinson and Andrew Wiggins, this could be a long night for the Miami offense, which has put up 91, 85 and 89 points in three meetings with Boston this season.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
Better Late Than Never: Players Who Took Mid-Season Leaps
Better Late Than Never: Players Who Took Mid-Season Leaps
Biggest Fantasy Basketball Surprises of the 2024-25 Season
Biggest Fantasy Basketball Surprises of the 2024-25 Season
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, April 1
Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, April 1