Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for December 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Magic vs. Nets: Magic to cover -6.5 point spread - 110 @ bet365

The Magic's home-and-away splits have been telling this season, as they remain perfect at home (9-0) but have won just 5-7 on the road. However, even with their struggles away from home, they remain a much better team than the Nets. Orlando shouldn't have significant problems securing the victory here. Their form in recent weeks has been outstanding, and their 9-1 mark over their last 10 games is tied for the best record in the East in that span with the Boston Celtics. The absence of Paolo Banchero due to an oblique injury hasn't been as massive as many would've predicted, with Franz Wagner stepping up and performing at an All-Star level, while other starters have picked up the slack when called upon duty, mainly Jalen Suggs and Goga Bitadze.

The Nets, on the other hand, will be severely shorthanded ahead of this matchup. They'll have Dennis Schroder (personal) back in the starting lineup, but they'll be missing some key pieces such as Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle). The Nets don't have a lot of depth to cover the absence of key players in their starting five, and that'll show Sunday. The Nets have gone a mere 4-4 at home this season, but the fact that they've posted a 3-10 record against teams in the Eastern Conference could be a sign of their struggles. Their most recent meeting is also telling, as Orlando defeated Brooklyn by 23 points (123-100) this past Friday. Look for the Magic to win again while covering the spread.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell over 5.5 points in the first quarter -120 @ bet365

The Cavaliers and the Celtics will collide Sunday in what promises to be a marquee matchup and a potential preview of the Eastern Conference Finals, given how both teams have separated themselves from the pack in the first month of the campaign. These two teams already played on Nov. 19, and the Celtics came through with a 120-117 victory in the NBA Emirates Cup. This promises to be another thrilling matchup, though the Cavaliers could have a slight edge since the Celtics could be missing several key pieces Sunday. Derrick White (foot) and Jrue Holiday (groin) are among the players listed as questionable in the injury report.

Missing the starting backcourt could prove to be too much for the Celtics to overcome, as the absence of White and Holiday would probably lead to expanded roles for Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser, with neither player being close to White or Holiday on the defensive end of the court. Expect Mitchell to take advantage of this situation. The star guard poured in 35 points in the previous meeting between these two teams, and he should operate as the Cavaliers' go-to option on offense once again. Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in six games this season, but he's looking to bounce back after posting just 12 points (5-23 FG) in the loss to the Hawks on Friday. Expect Mitchell to attack the basket early and often, meaning he shouldn't have problems reaching the six-point mark in the first quarter.

Nuggets vs. Clippers: Christian Braun over 13.5 total points -125 @ bet365

Braun has been one of the most consistent players for the Nuggets in the 2024-25 season, and all the talk surrounding the doubts about whether he can be a competent starter is long gone. The former Kansas standout seems to have found his role in his third year with the Nuggets, and his steady play from the shooting guard has allowed Denver to erase the gap left by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who departed in free agency to join the Orlando Magic. Look for Braun to make a sizable impact on offense once again in this matchup against the Clippers on Sunday.

Braun is coming off an 18-point performance in the win over the Jazz on Wednesday, marking the fourth time he scored at least 15 points in his last five appearances. The third-year guard has posted double-digit points in each of his 17 games this season, and he's eclipsed the 13-point mark in all but three of those contests. He seems to have a steady role as the Nuggets' third offense option behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and his efficiency has allowed him to earn that status. Braun is averaging 17.1 points per contest while shooting 60.8 percent from the field over his last 10 appearances, including an impressive 50 percent from beyond the arc. Look for him to surpass the 13.5-point line once again.