Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, March 23

Best NBA Bets Today

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers: Jayson Tatum to score over 29.5 total points -120 @ bet365

The Celtics have listed Tatum as questionable for this contest due to right knee tendinopathy. Still, all signs point to the star forward being available and suiting up for this contest. Given that the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (knee) on Sunday, Tatum should be the undisputed go-to option on offense for Boston in a game where the reigning NBA champions should cruise with ease.

Tatum scored 26 points in the win over the Jazz on March 21, and he hasn't reached the 30-point mark in his previous three appearances, so he's due to hit that threshold in this matchup against one of the worst defensive teams in the Western Conference. To note, Tatum has notched 30 or more points in 26 different games this season.

76ers vs. Hawks: Trae Young to score over 26.5 total points +115 @ bet365

Young is coming off a 25-point, 10-assist double-double in the win over the Warriors on Saturday. While this game comes in the second leg of a back-to-back set, Young should take advantage of facing one of the worst teams in the league since the All-Star break to deliver another eye-popping performance. Young has scored at least 28 points in three of his last five appearances, and he also has three double-doubles during that span, so he's been playing well of late.

Based on his recent contributions, it's safe to say the star floor general should have a high usage rate while taking advantage of a subpar defensive unit such as the Sixers. Young is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break. However, Young should handle enough volume on offense to believe he can hit that 27-point mark for the fourth time over his last six contests.

Nuggets vs. Rockets: Jamal Murray to hit over 2.5 three-pointers +150 @ bet365

Murray has been embracing a more significant role on offense in the last few games due to the absence of Nikola Jokic (ankle), who is set to miss a fourth consecutive contest Sunday, and the star floor general has been taking advantage of the high usage rate that comes with the absence of the MVP candidate. Murray will likely operate as the Nuggets' go-to player on offense Sunday, and he should be desperate to deliver a bounce-back performance after putting up 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 35 minutes in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Murray has drained three or more three-pointers in three of his last five appearances, and he should be in line for an impressive head-to-head battle against Fred VanVleet, who seems to be getting back to his best after a long injury layoff. The Nuggets are in dire need of a win, and they'll need Murray to be at his best to do so. Murray is averaging 22.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.0 three-pointers made per game since the All-Star break across 14 contests.