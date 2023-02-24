Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, February 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

4-Leg Parlay (+229)

Warriors to win vs. Rockets

Klay Thompson 25+ points

Timberwolves to win vs. Hornets

Anthony Edwards 25+ points

FanDuel, 1:59 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both the Warriors (-10.5) and the Timberwolves (-6.5) are sizeable favorites at home, with key players whose stats correlate significantly with wins and losses. Taking the spreads instead of the moneylines would get you around 5-to-1 on the parlay, but, of course, that's riskier.

Klay averages 24.4 points in wins compared to 18.3 points in losses, and he'll continue to see elevated usage with Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins shelved. Ant averages 25.9 points in wins compared to 23.8 in losses, but he's gone off for 32 and 34 points in his past two games, and I expect him to continue high-volume scoring with D'Angelo Russell now on the Lakers. Mike Conley is a distributing guard and should help Edwards find open looks.

If you're looking for a little more payout, replace the moneylines with spreads while adding in Klay 3+ threes and Ant 4+ assists, and you're all the way up to +885.

Anthony Edwards O2.5 BLK+STL vs. Charlotte

DK Sportsbook, 10am CT

Nick Whalen: In an effort to stay in business, DraftKings isn't offering any BLK-STL props for the Rockets' opponent tonight (Golden State), so we'll need to make a pivot while my legal team looks into things. I certainly don't love targeting Charlotte as much as Houston, but I'll take a chance on Edwards at +150. He's reached 3 BLK+STL in five of the last 10 games and should once again see a heavy workload. Since the start of February, the Hornets are No. 1 in pace, while the Wolves aren't far behind.

