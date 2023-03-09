Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, March 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Tyrese Haliburton over 33.5 points + assists vs. Rockets (-105)

DraftKings, 2:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Houston and Indiana are the two worst defenses in the NBA over the past month, so the scoring could get out of hand. Haliburton has been cooking since the All-Star break, averaging 27.4 points and 12.2 assists in 35.6 minutes. There is some blowout potential since the Pacers are favored by 10 points, but it's not enough to scare me off.

New players can sign up using the DraftKings Massachusetts promo code and get up to $200 worth of bonus bets for the March 10 launch in Massachusetts.





Brook Lopez O25.5 PTS + REB vs. Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Bucks are holding out Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight, so this should line up well for Lopez – especially with Nic Claxton among several inactives for Brooklyn. Lopez is coming off of a 26-point, six-rebound effort earlier this week, and he went for 22 points and 13 points in the previous game Giannis sat out (Feb. 26 vs. PHO).

As March Madness, the Masters, and playoffs for the NBA and NHL draw near, DraftKings Ohio is preparing for an exciting spring of sports betting. By signing up with the DraftKings Ohio promo code, new users can receive $150 if they win when placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your sports betting experience and maximize your winnings with DraftKings Ohio.





Hornets-Pistons U225.0 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Shoutout to Garion Thorne, who laid out a compelling case for this bet on DraftKings' The Sweat earlier this morning. In a year when inflated totals have become the norm, this one feels a little too high considering the teams involved. Over the last 10 games, Charlotte and Detroit rank 29th and 28th, respectively, in offense, while Charlotte has been the second-best defense in that span. Even the Pistons rank 15th in defensive rating over the last 10. We can expect a fairly fast-paced game, but I'm not sure it matters with LaMelo Ball out and Detroit mostly devoid of impact offensive options.

This DraftKings promo code guide will explain how to redeem the welcome bonus offer as well as delve into the wagering requirements attached to the promotion. You will also learn about additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes, such as the refer-a-friend bonus, the free-to-play daily pools, and the loyalty program.





Tyrese Haliburton over 22.5 points vs. Rockets (-130)

DraftKings, 1:30pm ET

Ken Crites: The Houston Rockets rank last (30th) in points allowed to point guards per game (27.6). They are not interested in winning or defense. Budding Pacer star Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 26.1 points over his last seven games. He also scores a hair better at home than on the road, and they play in Indiana tonight. Plus the Pacers are motivated. They have very little chance to win the lottery and are only two games out of the Play-In. Myles Turner is in a bit of slump, so Indy needs their star to shine. Finally, the O/U of 236.5 is one of the higher over-unders of the night. That all said, after a hot start I'm on a 1-6 slide, so fading me might be appropriate.