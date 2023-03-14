Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, March 14

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Evan Mobley over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists (-106)

FanDuel, 1:47 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a bit of a bloated number for Mobley, but he's in a really advantageous situation. The big man sees a +7% usage increase with Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen (and Kevin Love) off the floor -- both players set to miss Tuesday's game. That's amounted to 21.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per 36 minutes. Those are great numbers on average, but he's in a soft matchup against Charlotte's weak frontcourt featuring Nick Richards and P.J. Washington. Both players have shown some defensive upside, but they lack the polish to deal with Mobley.

Orlando Magic -5.0 at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:20pm CT

Nick Whalen: It's not often that I find myself advocating for the Magic as a 5-point favorite, but to be fair, they only play the Spurs twice per year. While Franz Wagner's presence on the injury report is mildly concerning, the Spurs will be without Tre Jones, Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford, while Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan are questionable. San Antonio is 29th in net rating and 30th in offense over the last 10 games, while Orlando has been trending closer to a league-average team. It's quite possible we see a complete skeleton crew on the floor for San Antonio, while Orlando hasn't shown any signs of shutting down, despite sitting in 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Trey Murphy under 16.5 points vs. Lakers (-110)

FanDuel, 4pm EST

Ken Crites: Yes, everyone is understandably excited about Murphy busting out for 41 points on Sunday versus a defensively-challenged Trail Blazers squad. But he's averaging 13.3 points per game over the season and 14.4 ppg over his last 13 games. Plus this is a deeper Laker squad that is starting to play defense. Over LA's last five games, they gave up 112 to NY, 112 to TOR, 103 to MEM, 113 to GS and 110 to MIN. Plus, hopefully, Brandon Ingram will return to the Pelicans lineup, which will take shots away from Murphy. Hey, 15 points from Murphy is still a quality night from the second-year player. Let's not get crazy. Even his at-home average of 14.6 ppg points to the Under.

