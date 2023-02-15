Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Wednesday, February 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Darius Garland under 28.5 points + assists (-120) at Philadelphia

PointsBet, 12:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Garland has been off lately, with 4.7 turnovers in 30.0 minutes per game across his past three games. His shooting volume has been low, too, with 15.3 points on 11.0 shots (plus 7.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds). However, I'm not fading Garland for just that reason. He'll bounce back sooner than later -- or after the All-Star break, I suppose. Wednesday, Garland faces Philly's tough defense, ranking seventh in the season and seventh in the past two weeks. In terms of specific matchups, it will be hard for Garland to score while De'Anthony Melton is draping him, and the assists won't come easy, either, with Joel Embiid preventing easy dump-off passes and lobs to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. If you're looking for something a little off the beaten path, I lightly considered Isaac Okoro over 7.5 points since I assume James Harden will be guarding him while Tobias Harris does his best against Donovan Mitchell. Or I'm projecting because that's what I would do if I were coaching the 76ers. Okoro is averaging just 6.5 points over the past four games, but he gets left wide open from three and should have plenty of opportunities to backdoor cut on Harden or drive right past him off a catch.

Josh Giddey O1.5 BLK+STL vs. Houston Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11am CT

Nick Whalen: The Rockets are playing tonight, so you know what that means. Once again, the sportsbook is limiting our options (only three OKC players are available to bet) and not giving us anyone at 0.5, but I'll happily take Giddey here at plus money (+105). He's gone over this number in four of his last seven games, including against Houston earlier this month. I'd also consider SGA O2.5 and Jalen Williams O1.5.

Other bets to consider: Utah +8.5 at Memphis; OKC-Houston O234.5 points; Keldon Johnson O24.5 points vs. CHA

Tyrese Haliburton over 9.5 assists vs. Bulls (+105)

DraftKings, Noon ET

Ken Crites: I'm hopping on an airplane and making today's pick earlier than I'd prefer. You may want to pump the brakes on this if Myles Turner is ruled out. Still, this season, Haliburton has averaged 10.6 assists at home versus 9.5 on the road. The Pacers host the Bulls tonight. Haliburton has averaged 9.4 dimes per game over his last seven starts since returning from his ankle and elbow injuries, but 10.1 dimes per contest over the season. He's getting healthier, as Monday's 30-point, 12-assist outing shows. Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu doesn't scare me. I'm 20-13 for the season, so feel free to fade me.



