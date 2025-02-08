Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for February 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Spurs vs. Magic: De'Aaron Fox to record over 26.5 total points + assists -115 @ bet365

One of the biggest trades before the Feb. 6 deadline was the move that sent Fox to the Spurs in a three-team trade that also sent Zach LaVine to the Kings. Fox thrived in his San Antonio debut, posting 24 points and 13 assists in a 126-125 win over the Hawks, and he notched 22 points with six assists in a 117-116 loss to the Hornets on Friday. Even though this game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, expect Fox to play a prominent role on offense for the Spurs once again. He's surpassed the 26.5 mark in points + dimes in his first two games with the Spurs, and while he's still building rapport with the likes of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, he has a good shot at reaching that tally once again.

Warriors vs. Bulls: Jimmy Butler to record over 0.5 three-pointers +105 @ bet365

The Butler saga in Miami ended abruptly, and the star forward was traded to the Warriors in exchange for a package headlined by Andrew Wiggins. Butler committed his future to the Bay Area after signing a two-year extension with the Warriors shortly after the trade was completed. He's been cleared to debut Saturday, and the veteran should be the clear No. 2 option on offense behind Stephen Curry. Even though Butler isn't known for being a huge three-point threat, this line is attainable for Butler, who's averaging 1.4 three-pointers attempts per game this season. He's drained at least one three-pointer in three of his last five contests, and Golden State's offensive scheme should give the 35-year-old far more opportunities to shoot from deep. The fact that he'll be playing a subpar defense in the Bulls should boost his chances of reaching this line.

Celtics vs. Knicks: Over 232.0 total points -110 @ bet365

It wouldn't be shocking if these two fierce rivals meet in the postseason, but they'll collide at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in what promises to be a high-scoring affair. Surprisingly, that has been the case with the Knicks' most recent games, with each of their last six games finishing with at least 234 total points. That said, it's unclear just how strong the Knicks will be in this contest since there are question marks surrounding Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Josh Hart (knee) and OG Anunoby (foot). As for the Celtics, four of their last seven games have reached the 230-point haul as well. This will be the second meeting between both teams this season, and the previous one would back the over as well since it finished with a 132-109 win for the Celtics on Oct. 22.