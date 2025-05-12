NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 12

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 12, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Playoff Bets for Monday, May 12

Julius Randle over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115, DraftKings)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Alex Barutha (2:50 PM ET): The Wolves have played better and with more confidence over the past two wins. That's partially been a result of trusting Randle more with the ball. Over the past two, he's averaging 24.0 points, 11.5 assists and 8.5 rebounds on 50/20/100 shooting. Aside from him and Anthony Edwards, consistent offense is tough to find. Randle has also been strong on the boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 11.5 rebounds (-135, DraftKings)

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

Alex Barutha (3:00 PM ET): Towns has double-digit boards in five straight games, averaging 14.2 during this stretch. Against Boston, specifically, he's averaging 15.0 rebounds. I don't expect that to change, given New York's position in the series and most of those rebounds coming at a short distance. KAT still had 15 boards in Game 3 when the Celtics shot 48%.

Anthony Edwards O6.5 REB (+105)

Timberwolves at Warriors, 10PM ET

Nick Whalen (5:00 PM ET): Edwards finished with only four boards in Game 3, but we're going back to the well on a player who's gone over this number in six of eight postseason games thus far. Without Stephen Curry, I expect the Warriors to again struggle on offense. Even in what should be a slow-paced game, there should be plenty of rebound opportunities available.

Jrue Holiday O7.5 AST+REB (-130)

Celtics at Knicks, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen (5:00 PM ET): Holiday went under this number in Game 3, but he played only 25 minutes in a blowout situation and still posted six combined rebounds/assists. Prior to that, Holiday had gone over this number in all four of his postseason appearances.

