Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks, Player Props for Saturday, May 24

Best NBA Bets for Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Over 218.0 total points -110 @ bet365

The first game of the series ended with a mere 202 total points, but that was a contest in which the Timberwolves shot a mere 34.9 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Things got back to normal in Game 2 of the series, resulting in 221 total points. Given that the Timberwolves are in a tough spot following the first two losses, and that the Thunder often play with a lot of pace, this game could easily hit the over, especially if the Timberwolves continue showing improvement with their shot as they did in Game 2 on Thursday. It's worth noting that three of Minnesota's last four games in the playoffs have ended with at least 220 total points, whereas four of the Thunder's previous five postseason contests have ended with 217 or more total points.

Anthony Edwards to score 30 or more points +115 @ bet365

If the Timberwolves want to have a shot at turning things around at home, they need Edwards to be at his best. Even though the star guard, who was recently named to the All-NBA Second Team, has shown flashes of being an above-average playmaker in the current playoff run, he's at his best when leading the way on offense while allowing Julius Randle to operate as the second go-to option. Edwards scored 32 points, while also adding nine rebounds and six assists, in the Game 2 loss on Thursday, and he's reached the 30-point mark in three of his last five postseason contests. He's averaging only 26.3 points per game in the playoffs, but if there's a game in which Edwards needs to step up offensively, the time is Saturday.

Timberwolves to cover +0.5 first half spread -115 @ bet365

The Timberwolves might have dropped the first two games of the series, but both losses have come after second-half meltdowns. Minnesota has covered the +0.5 spread both times, and they should be able to accomplish that at home, where they're expected to feed off the energy of the home crowd to enjoy a strong start. After all, this Game 3 is a must-win matchup for the Timberwolves. It's worth noting that Minnesota has covered the +0.5 half-time spread in four of their last six postseason contests, though they've only ended with the win in two of those contests.

