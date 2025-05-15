NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Thursday, May 15

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 15, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Nikola Jokic under 8.5 assists (-125, Caesars)

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha (5:00 PM ET): I won't be surprised if the Nuggets pull off a win at home, but OKC has done well to limit Jokic from getting easy assists and forcing him to score himself. Jokic has eight total assists in the past two games, and he's averaging only 5.2 assists in the series as a whole. He hasn't gone over this number since Game 5 against the Clippers.

Aaron Gordon O6.5 REB (-120, DK)

Nuggets vs Thunder

Nick Whalen (3:23 PM ET): Gordon went under this number in Game 5, but OKC shot 50% from the floor and Gordon's TRB% was well below where it's sat for the entirely of this series. In a do-or-die setting, I expect Gordon to see heavy minutes and more rebound chances tonight.

Jamal Murray O2.5 made threes (+124, DK)

Nuggets vs Thunder

Nick Whalen (3:23 PM ET): Murray tends to run hot and cold, but he has a strong track record in elimination games, and the Nuggets will need a big performance from him in order to hang around. As long as the volume is there — it certainly was in Game 5 — I like this as a plus-money play. 

I'm taking the OVER Christian Braun scoring 11.5 points (FanDuel, -128)

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Ken Crites (11:30 AM ET): Braun plays better at home.  He's averaged 15.9 points in Denver versus 15.0 on the road this season.  He's also put up 16.3 points per contest post-All-Star break.  Yes, he's had four poor games in this series, but three of those four bad games were at OKC.  And he's still playing major minutes.  That said, the K-Train is a mediocre 12-12 this season, so by all means feel free to fade!

