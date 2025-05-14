Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, May 14

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Playoff Bets for Monday, May 14

Jaylen Brown O6.5 REB (-140, DraftKings)

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Nick Whalen (5:45 PM ET): Brown is averaging over this number in his last 8 games and will have to pitch in on the glass with Jayson Tatum sidelined. In this series, Tatum led the Celtics in both TRB% and total rebounds, grabbing 19 more than any other Celtics player.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 11.5 rebounds (-135, BetMGM)

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

Alex Barutha (4:00 PM ET): I went with this same bet last time out, and Towns came up with exactly 11 rebounds. That's not enough to discourage me, when he's totaled 26 rebounds across the past two games while the Celtics shot 48 FG%. I expect Boston to shoot worse with Tatum out of the picture. In the whole series, KAT is averaging 14.0 rebounds.

Julius Randle over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115, DraftKings)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Alex Barutha (3:50 PM ET): Over the past two games, Randle is leading the Timberwolves in frontcourt touches (102). He's playing excellent basketball and has been filling in gaps everywhere for Minnesota, who need him for offense when Anthony Edwards is being pressured and for rebounding when Rudy Gobert is on the bench. Over the past three outings, Randle is averaging 26.3 points, 8.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds -- a lot of wiggle room for 34.5 PRA.

Josh Hart over 1.5 steals (+162, FanDuel)

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

Alex Barutha (4:15 PM ET): I'm putting a little blind faith in deflection stats here, as Hart has 11 defections but just one steal over the past two games. In theory, that translates to more like four or five steals. He's averaging 1.2 steals in the playoffs as a whole, so I think we're getting solid value at +162 with some hope the steals numbers actually come around tonight.

Jaden McDaniels over 5.5 rebounds (124, BetRivers)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Alex Barutha (4:00 PM ET): McDaniels has totaled 19 rebounds over the past two games, also notably seeing 82 combined minutes as Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker struggling a bit. McDaniels can be a bit inconsistent on the boards but has been grabbing a bigger share of reliable rebounds closer to the rim over the past two games, with an average distance of 6.5 feet compared to 10.6 feet in the first two games.

Payton Pritchard over 14.5 points (-115, BetMGM)

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Alex Barutha (3:30 PM ET): I don't have faith in the Celtics pulling out a victory, but I think they'll need a lot from Pritchard if they're going to try. In theory, this is a good Kristaps Porzingis spot, but he's clearly not right. I expect Pritchard to be the main fill-in for Tatum, while everyone else just gets as many minutes as they can handle in this do-or-die spot. Over the course of these playoffs, Pritchard is averaging 19.7 points per 36 minutes with Tatum off the floor. As it stands in this series, he's averaging 14.3 points in 25.3 minutes.

