Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Friday, January 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Keldon Johnson over 24.5 points (-108) vs. Detroit

FanDuel, 2:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Devin Vassell out indefinitely, Johnson should unquestionably lead the scoring attack for San Antonio. In general, Johnson's overs might be risky moving forward, given how bad the Spurs project to be without Vassell. However, their opponent Friday, the Pistons, are in the same tier of NBA bottom-dwellers. Hopefully, the game remains competitive, allowing Johnson to rack up numbers. With Vassell off the court this season, Johnson sees a +6.5% usage increase and averages 27.3 points on 21.6 shots per 36 minutes.

Kyrie Irving O35.5 PTS + REB + AST at New Orleans

DraftKings Sportsbook, noon CT

Nick Whalen: If you do some comparison shopping – RotoWire has an excellent page for that – you'll see this line up at 36.5 or even 37.5 at other shops, so we're getting a nice price on Irving in what could be a high-scoring game. Irving has gone over this number in eight of his last 11 games, and he's finished with exactly 35 PTS/REB/AST twice in that span. Since the start of December, Irving is shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three while posting roughly 39 PTS/REB/AST per game.

Two-leg parlay: Hawks moneyline at Lakers (-140) & Timberwolves moneyline vs.Clippers (-190) for +162 odds

Caesars Sportsbook, 2:15 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: The Hawks being just 2.5-point favorites is surprising as the Lakers are without Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves and Troy Brown. The Clippers may also be undermanned, with Nicolas Batum out and Paul George and Kawhi Leonard questionable for the team's second night of their back-to-back. Injuries make it a good bet that both L.A. teams will finish Friday night with losses.

