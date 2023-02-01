Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Wednesday, February 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and useful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Jazz moneyline (-145) vs. Raptors

PointsBet, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah has been excellent at home this season (17-9) and checks in with a two-day rest advantage over the visiting Raptors, who are 8-17 on the road. Toronto also remains without OG Anunoby -- their best defender.

Sports bettors in the Buckeye State are just a few days away from the first Super Bowl in Ohio sports betting history. Sign up using the PointsBet Ohio bonus code and receive up to $2,000 in second-chance bets today.





Domantas Sabonis O32.5 Points + Rebounds vs. Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm Ct

Nick Whalen: I also like the Kings to take care of business and cover 7.5 on the road at San Antonio tonight, but Sabonis should be a great spot to thrive against the NBA's worst defense. Over the last 10 games, the Spurs are allowing opponents to shoot a ridiculous 53.2 percent from the field in addition to ranking in the bottom five in rebounds per game allowed. During that same span, the Spurs are sporting a 126.5 defensive rating – a solid 3.0 points below the second-worst defense (Portland). Sabonis has only gone over this number once in his last six games, but prior to that, he went over 32.5 in 13 of 15, including a Jan. 15 win over the Spurs (18pts, 18 reb).

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code will provide you with $200 in bonus bets if you win your first bet after you sign up with this popular online sportsbook.





Ja Morant over 44.5 points+rebounds+assists (-125) vs. Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 2pm EST

Ken Crites: With Steven Adams out, Morant has had to pick up the slack on the boards. He's snagged 10 rebounds in each of his last two games. Plus Desmond Bane is again questionable (knee). Bane's absence would add even more to Ja's plate. Over Morant's last nine games, he's averaged 41.4 points+rebounds+assists, so this is no slam dunk. But he's coming off two days rest and the game's O/U is a juicy 239.0. Add some home cookin', and I like Morant's chances. I'm a so-so 16-12 so far this season, so feel free to fade!

One of the most influential sportsbooks in the country is gearing up for Super Bowl LVII. Sign-up today using the DraftKings Ohio promo code and earn $200 instantly when placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more.