Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Wednesday, February 1

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
February 1, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jazz moneyline (-145) vs. Raptors

PointsBet, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Utah has been excellent at home this season (17-9) and checks in with a two-day rest advantage over the visiting Raptors, who are 8-17 on the road. Toronto also remains without OG Anunoby -- their best defender. 

Domantas Sabonis O32.5 Points + Rebounds vs. Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm Ct

Nick Whalen: I also like the Kings to take care of business and cover 7.5 on the road at San Antonio tonight, but Sabonis should be a great spot to thrive against the NBA's worst defense. Over the last 10 games, the Spurs are allowing opponents to shoot a ridiculous 53.2 percent from the field in addition to ranking in the bottom five in rebounds per game allowed. During that same span, the Spurs are sporting a 126.5 defensive rating – a solid 3.0 points below the second-worst defense (Portland). Sabonis has only gone over this number once in his last six games, but prior to that, he went over 32.5 in 13 of 15, including a Jan. 15 win over the Spurs (18pts, 18 reb).

Ja Morant over 44.5 points+rebounds+assists (-125) vs. Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 2pm EST

Ken Crites: With Steven Adams out, Morant has had to pick up the slack on the boards.  He's snagged 10 rebounds in each of his last two games.  Plus Desmond Bane is again questionable (knee).  Bane's absence would add even more to Ja's plate.  Over Morant's last nine games, he's averaged 41.4 points+rebounds+assists, so this is no slam dunk.  But he's coming off two days rest and the game's O/U is a juicy 239.0.  Add some home cookin', and I like Morant's chances. I'm a so-so 16-12 so far this season, so feel free to fade!

