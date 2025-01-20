Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props and Picks for MLK Day

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Editor's note: Additional bets may be added throughout the day

PJ Washington over 1.5 made threes (-130) at Charlotte

BetMGM, 10:34 AM CT

Alex Barutha: A weakpoint of Charlotte's defense recently has been rotation, as they're giving up the third-most wide-open threes per game (22.1) over the past 10 games. Despite having Klay Thompson on the roster, Dallas doesn't generate a huge number of wide-open threes for one specific player. Washington is taking the most on the team over the past 10 at 3.0 per game, but that's good enough for me. Over the last 10 overall, he's made 1.5 per game at 33.3 percent. He can shoot better than that, and this a great matchup for him to do so.

Jarrett Allen over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) vs. Suns

BetMGM, 10:09 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Evan Mobley won't play in today's matchup, which should funnel more opportunities to Allen, who sees a +5.8% usage bump with his frontcourt mate off the court. Per 36 minutes, Allen averages 20.4 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in that scenario. And while Phoenix's center situation is now improved with the addition of Nick Richards, this game still has a blistering 236.0 over/under, with the Cavaliers favored by seven points. There should be plenty of possessions for Allen to be involved in.