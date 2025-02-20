Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks on Thursday, February 20

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Memphis Grizzlies to cover -2 (-110) at Indiana Pacers

FanDuel, 11:07 AM CT

Alex Barutha: This Grizzlies team is cooking, recording an 11-3 record since Jan. 15. It doesn't seem to matter who is available for the oft-injured team, but they're essentially fully healthy heading into this one. That gives me more confidence than usual. Memphis is also a fantastic against the spread squad, covering at a 17-10 record on the road. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 10-12 ATS at home. They were hot until Myles Turner suffered an injured. He'll be back tonight, but I'm worried his prior absence combined with the All-Star break killed Indiana's momentum.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 31.5 points + assists (-115) vs. Chicago Bulls

BetMGM, 11:14 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Opponents are seeing red against the Bulls, with Chicago allowing the second-most points per 48 minutes (122.8) across the past 10 games. They're also allowing the 2nd-most assists per 48 (30.6) during this span. Towns has decimated this team in two prior matchups, averaging 45.0 points and 4.0 assists. It helps KAT's upside that Josh Hart is sidelined and OG Anunoby is questionable.

James Harden over 30.5 points + assists (-125) at Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel, 11:32 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Taking a usage-heavy primary guard against the Bucks is never a bad idea. Harden sliced and diced Milwaukee for 40 points and nine assists in late January. Over the past 30 days, the Bucks have also allowed 39 points and five assists to Tyrese Maxey, 38 points and four assists to Steph Curry and 34 points and six assists (in 22 minutes) to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Trae Young under 3.5 made threes (-175) vs. Orlando Magic

BetMGM, 11:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: When these teams played before the break, Young went 1-for-8 from distance. Orlando has allowed the fewest three-point attempts per 48 minutes (30.4) across the past 10 games, and some of the poor individual performances against them are extreme, especially from guards. Before the Hawks matchup, Orlando forced performances of 0-for-5 combined to Chris Paul and De'Aaron Fox, 0-for-4 from Julian Strawther, 1-for-8 from a combo of Malik Monk and Zach LaVine and 2-for-12 from Steph Curry.

Chris Paul over 1.5 steals (+143) vs. Phoenix Suns

BetRivers, 11:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Suns are one of the sloppiest teams in the NBA, allowing the third-most steals per 48 minutes (8.9) over the past 10 games. CP3 is averaging 1.4 steals across his past 11 games and racked up three steals against this Suns team in their prior matchup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 steals (+143) at Atlanta Hawks

BetRivers, 11:21 AM CT

Alex Barutha: My argument for KCP's over is essentially the same as for Chris Paul's. The Hawks are tied for allowing the third-most opponent steals per 48 minutes (8.9) across the past 10 games. KCP is averaging 1.5 steals this season and had two against the Hawks when these teams faced off two games before the break.

Devin Vasell O17.5 PTS vs. PHX

BetMGM (-110), 3:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Vasell entered the break in a mini-slump, but I like him to break out of it against a Suns defense that ranks in the bottom-five in the NBA over the last 10 games. With Victor Wembanyama off the floor, Vassell picks up almost six percentage points in usage rate and scores 5.5 more points per 36 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns O41.5 PTS+REB vs. CHI

FanDuel (-115), 3:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: If the Knicks can avoid blowing the doors off of the Bulls too early, this should be a smash spot for Towns, who has destroyed Chicago in two previous matchups this season. In those two games, Towns has amassed 90 points and 26 rebounds. The Knicks are also down Josh Hart, and could be missing OG Anunoby, so Towns should be heavily involved as a scorer and on the glass.

Ayo Dosunmu more than 20.5 PTS+REB+AST at NYK

PrizePicks, 3:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Dosunmu can be prone to up-and-down play, but with Zach LaVine in Sacramento, I expect the minutes to be there down the stretch. When he sees at least 33 minutes, Dosunmu is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on the year.

Payton Pritchard more than 13.5 PTS+AST at PHI

PrizePicks, 3:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Quite simply, this feels like a very low number for a player who's averaging 13.8 points per game alone this season. Pritchard is heavily three-point-dependent, so that's the risk here, but I like his chance to bounce back from a disastrous game against Philly on Christmas day, when he finished with just four points (and five assists) on 1-of-9 shooting (0-8 3PT). Pritchard was unavailable when the Celtics played at Philly on Feb. 2.