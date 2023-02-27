NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Tonight - Free Picks for Monday, February 27

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
February 27, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

6-Leg Parlay (+537)

  • Hornets to win vs. Pistons
    • LaMelo Ball 20+ points, 8+ assists, 6+ rebounds
  • Pelicans to win vs. Magic
    • Brandon Ingram 25+ points

FanDuel, 2:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is just the ninth time all season Charlotte has been favored at home, and it's against a poor Detroit team that's beat up, missing Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. That's enough for me to assume LaMelo is in for a strong game. He hasn't been shy across the past six games, averaging 25.2 points on 21.0 shots, 11.3 assists and 8.8 rebounds (45.3 P+R+A) in 38.8 minutes.

Pelicans wins and losses correlate strongly with Ingram's performances. In wins, he averages 25.8 points on 51.7 FG% compared to 20.3 points on 41.3 FG% in losses. The Pelicans have been reeling and the Magic have been scrappy, but I don't think they have anyone truly capable of locking down Ingram.

Malcolm Brogdon O15.5 points at NY Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Celtics are down Jaylen Brown (personal), so that should create strong opportunity for Brogdon to see both a jump in minutes and scoring responsibility. Brogdon has gone over 15.5 points in six of the last seven games Brown has missed dating back to January. The veteran is coming off of a quiet outing against Philly on Saturday (5 points, 2-6 FG), but prior to that he'd posted 24, 25 and 26 points in consecutive games – coincidentally, Brown missed two of those contests.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
