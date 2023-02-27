Best NBA Bets Tonight - Free Picks for Monday, February 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

6-Leg Parlay (+537)

Hornets to win vs. Pistons LaMelo Ball 20+ points, 8+ assists, 6+ rebounds

Pelicans to win vs. Magic Brandon Ingram 25+ points



FanDuel, 2:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is just the ninth time all season Charlotte has been favored at home, and it's against a poor Detroit team that's beat up, missing Bojan Bogdanovic, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. That's enough for me to assume LaMelo is in for a strong game. He hasn't been shy across the past six games, averaging 25.2 points on 21.0 shots, 11.3 assists and 8.8 rebounds (45.3 P+R+A) in 38.8 minutes.

Pelicans wins and losses correlate strongly with Ingram's performances. In wins, he averages 25.8 points on 51.7 FG% compared to 20.3 points on 41.3 FG% in losses. The Pelicans have been reeling and the Magic have been scrappy, but I don't think they have anyone truly capable of locking down Ingram.

Sign up now with the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code link on this page, and get $100 worth of bonus bets in your account ahead of FanDuel Massachusetts' launch in March, 2023.





Malcolm Brogdon O15.5 points at NY Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Celtics are down Jaylen Brown (personal), so that should create strong opportunity for Brogdon to see both a jump in minutes and scoring responsibility. Brogdon has gone over 15.5 points in six of the last seven games Brown has missed dating back to January. The veteran is coming off of a quiet outing against Philly on Saturday (5 points, 2-6 FG), but prior to that he'd posted 24, 25 and 26 points in consecutive games – coincidentally, Brown missed two of those contests.

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code is expected to grant new players $150 in bonus bets once the sportsbook launches in March, 2023.