NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Top NBA Playoff Bets: Friday, May 9 Picks for Turner, Nembhard, and Gordon

Top NBA Playoff Bets: Friday, May 9 Picks for Turner, Nembhard, and Gordon

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 9, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Playoff Bets for Friday, May 9

Myles Turner over 6.5 rebounds (-145, DraftKings)

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha (4:25 PM ET): Turner has 19 rebounds in two games of this series. He's performed better on the glass compared to the first round against Milwaukee, where he was out on the perimeter guarding Brook Lopez. However, Lopez's relevance waned in the series, and over Turner's past four playoff games overall, he's averaging 8.3 rebounds. 

Andrew Nembhard O18.5 PTS+AST (-125, DraftKings)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen (1:41 PM ET): While this number continues to gradually rise, I think we're still getting a reasonable figure for a player averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 assists per game in the postseason. Nembhard had 19 potential assists in Game 2 and 12 in Game 1, so the chances have consistently been there. Meanwhile, he's shooting 50.0 percent from the field, and from three, and continues to see big minutes on a nightly basis.

Aaron Gordon O6.5 rebounds (+114, DraftKings)

Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen (1:41 PM ET): The Thunder's Game 2 blowout does make me think twice about Nuggets props, but even if OKC wins handily tonight, it's unlikely to be as much of a laugher as we saw on Wednesday night. In that game, Gordon recorded only five boards in limited minutes, but all five came on the offensive glass. Assuming we get even a reasonably close game, Gordon should see enough action – he played 39 minutes in Game 1 – to continue to exploit the Thunder's one glaring area of weakness.

Mapping out your wagers for the week? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Top NBA DFS Picks & Strategies for DraftKings: Friday, May 9 Slate
Top NBA DFS Picks & Strategies for DraftKings: Friday, May 9 Slate
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday's Playoff Games
NBA Playoff Player Props Tonight: Best Bets for Warriors at Timberwolves Game 2
NBA Playoff Player Props Tonight: Best Bets for Warriors at Timberwolves Game 2
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 8
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 8
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, May 8
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, May 8
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Game
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Game