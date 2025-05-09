Top NBA Playoff Bets: Friday, May 9 Picks for Turner, Nembhard, and Gordon

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Playoff Bets for Friday, May 9

Myles Turner over 6.5 rebounds (-145, DraftKings)

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha (4:25 PM ET): Turner has 19 rebounds in two games of this series. He's performed better on the glass compared to the first round against Milwaukee, where he was out on the perimeter guarding Brook Lopez. However, Lopez's relevance waned in the series, and over Turner's past four playoff games overall, he's averaging 8.3 rebounds.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen (1:41 PM ET): While this number continues to gradually rise, I think we're still getting a reasonable figure for a player averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 assists per game in the postseason. Nembhard had 19 potential assists in Game 2 and 12 in Game 1, so the chances have consistently been there. Meanwhile, he's shooting 50.0 percent from the field, and from three, and continues to see big minutes on a nightly basis.

Aaron Gordon O6.5 rebounds (+114, DraftKings)

Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen (1:41 PM ET): The Thunder's Game 2 blowout does make me think twice about Nuggets props, but even if OKC wins handily tonight, it's unlikely to be as much of a laugher as we saw on Wednesday night. In that game, Gordon recorded only five boards in limited minutes, but all five came on the offensive glass. Assuming we get even a reasonably close game, Gordon should see enough action – he played 39 minutes in Game 1 – to continue to exploit the Thunder's one glaring area of weakness.

