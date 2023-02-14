Celtics NBA Finals Odds Shift After Trade Deadline

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, with contenders trading for weapons for the late-season push. Because of all the movement at the trade deadline, we have seen a massive NBA Finals odds shift. The favorite heading into the deadline was the Boston Celtics, who currently own the best record in the NBA.

After trades that took place last week, even the Celtics' NBA Finals odds shifted. Below, we will go over the recent odds shift, as well as the top NBA betting promos from the best Massachusetts sportsbooks that you can claim and use on your NBA futures betting today.

Boston Celtics' NBA Finals Odds Shift

Following the NBA Trade Deadline this past week, the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals odds have by shifted by the oddsmakers. The Celtics' odds currently sit at +270. This means a $100 wager on the Celtics to win the NBA Finals would return $270.

After adding at the NBA Trade Deadline, it is clear that the Boston Celtics are true contenders to win the 2023 NBA Finals, which is why they are currently the odds favorite to win it all. Behind them, the Milwaukee Bucks sit at +410, while the Phoenix Suns have the best odds in the Western Conference, at +500.

Boston Celtics NBA Trade Deadline News

This was one of the most active NBA Trade Deadlines in recent memory, with many of the league's biggest stars switching teams. Even the Boston Celtics got involved in the moves, hoping to improve their already league-leading team.

Boston made a deal with Oklahoma City, trading Justin Jackson and two future second-round picks in exchange for Mike Muscala. The trade adds more depth to the Celtics' front court, and Muscala is capable of spacing the floor as well.

The move has helped to improve the Celtics' NBA Finals odds in the recent shift, making them true contenders this season.